They are known as jet-setting connoisseurs on Travel Guides, so Janetta Stone and Kevin Moloney have plenty of stories to tell.

Impressed by the finer things in life, the couple have travelled across the globe together for more than 40 years and are up for most experiences.

Especially when it comes to business class, high-end luxury travel and five-star accommodation.

However, all-you-can-eat buffets and budget accommodation usually get a pass.

Read more about the well-travelled couple below.

Kevin and Janetta have travelled together for more than 40 years. (Credit: Instagram)

How old are Kevin and Janetta?

Kevin is 67 years old and, in addition to working as a travel writer and food critic before his retirement, he is also a successful author.

Janetta is 73, and throughout her career, she was a former airline employee, which explains her love of travel.

On Instagram, the couple often post their adventures around the globe, with recommendations and anecdotes for their favourite places to visit.

They also regularly post throwbacks to their fashion choices in the 80s and 90s!

Kevin and Janetta tied the knot in 1987. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Kevin and Janetta from Travel Guides married?

The couple tied the knot in 1987, with a cocktail reception at The Anchor and Hope Richmond, which they said on Instagram was burned down a few weeks later.

“As we had our wedding proofs stolen, we only had one snap of that great day,” they wrote in a post on their joint Instagram account to mark their 37th anniversary in 2024.

“No denying we have had a great life with much more to come. Anyone ever lost precious items? You just have to move on.”

For their honeymoon, they travelled around Borneo, Singapore and Hong Kong, which they returned to on the Channel Nine show.

“From the first stop on our honeymoon 37 years ago, we have loved Hong Kong. To revisit with Travel Guides was such a thrill,” they wrote on Instagram in 2024.

As for what it takes to have a successful marriage?

Kevin has previously told our sister publication Woman’s Day: “I always say, ‘Take the blame for everything and the credit for nothing.’”

Janetta, however, had a different idea. “That’s not very nice!” she added. “It’s just being best friends and compromising. We don’t really have too many…”

“Arguments!” Kevin chimed in.

In a separate interview exclusively with New Idea, Kevin joked about their dynamic once again. “Sometimes we have a disagreement, but I’m always right,” he quipped.

While they have not officially planned anything for their 40th wedding anniversary, they told Woman’s Day that they would go on an extravagant holiday.

Kevin and Janetta have been part of Travel Guides since the very beginning. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Kevin and Janetta from Travel Guides have children?

The couple are retired and doesn’t have children or pets, and uses any opportunity they can to travel or do other things they love.

Away from Travel Guides, Kevin spends time maintaining his beloved garden or pottering around in his workshop.

Janetta, on the other hand, keeps busy reading, doing exercise classes and as a volunteer at the local hospital.

Kevin and Janetta enjoy the finer things in life and have been up for most things on Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

Where do Janetta and Kevin live now?

Kevin and Janetta currently call rural Victoria home, but they have another place in mind to move to.

“The weather’s got to me down here,” Janetta told Woman’s Day. “We want to move to Lake Macquarie, NSW, by the water.”

“Yes!” Kevin added. “We’ve been up there several times to have a look around.”

In 2024, their 100-year-old home in Maldon, Victoria, went on the market, which also features a Tuscan-inspired garden.

