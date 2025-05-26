While the Fren family is a hilarious staple on Travel Guides, many might not know about Jonathan’s other half, Dani.

Away from the spotlight, the couple has been together for over five years.

Read more about their romance below.

Jonathan and Dani Fren have been together since 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Jonathan Fren meet his partner?

Their love story began when they connected on Tinder in 2019.

Fast forward seven months, and the Travel Guides star popped the question at a home game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“5 years ago my life changed forever and it was definitely for the better,” Jonathan wrote on Instagram in 2024.

“I asked @dani.fren21 to marry me at Lincoln Financial Field, home to the @philadelphiaeagles. Thank you, Dani, for flying all the way to Philadelphia (the greatest city in the world) and making me the happiest person ever by saying yes.

“You are truly so amazing, and hopefully one day we can get back to Philly and create the same moment again. I love you.”

The couple got engaged seven months after they started dating. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Jonathan Fren still married?

Two years after their whirlwind engagement, they tied the knot in a picturesque Hunter Valley wedding.

Speaking exclusively told our sister publication Woman’s Day, Jonathan said the best moment on the day was seeing his wife for the first time.

“It’s the best feeling marrying my best friend and someone I want to spend forever with. I am extremely lucky to have made my first-ever girlfriend my wife,” he said.

She is also very much loved by the other members of the Fren family.

“They’re a great match,” his mother, Cath, said. “They really complement each other. They’re madly in love and they’re really caring towards each other.”

“She brings out really good qualities in him,” Jonathan’s father Mark, said. “We’re so proud of him, we’re so proud of her.”

Younger sister Victoria added that they brought each other out of their shell.

Jonathan Fren and his wife Dani bought their first home in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Finding a home

While Cath did tell Woman’s Day in 2021 that children could be on the cards, the couple are already parents to their fur-baby Lily.

To top it off, the couple revealed that they bought their first home in May 2024.

“An achievement we never thought we would achieve, but we got there! 🏡🔑” Dani wrote and thanked the Fren family for helping them with house hunting.

While they are meant to be, they have said that Jonathan’s time away filming the Logie-winning show does present challenges.

“Having you away for so long is so difficult at times, but awards like this make it all worthwhile,” Dani wrote in an Instagram post in August 2024.

“Congratulations on winning a Logie for the 3rd year in a row. You are a man of few words and opt for quality over quantity, and that’s why we all love you.”

In another post, she reflected on the difficulties of being apart and said he was her “entire world”.

As husband and wife, Jonathan and Dani Fren make it work. (Credit: Instagram)

“The back half of the year is always a tough one, and I am going to miss you very much, very soon ✈️🌎,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being my number one and for always cheering me on, going on endless adventures with me, and encouraging all of my spontaneous, wonderful, and slightly reckless ideas. You really are my better half and I thank my lucky stars every day for you.”

While she supports her husband away from the spotlight, Cath told our sister publication TV Week that she was going to step in for Victoria this season and head to Japan with the family in a future episode of Travel Guides.

