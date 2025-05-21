They’ve travelled the globe and captured the hearts of viewers across the country, but Channel Nine’s hit series Travel Guides is set for a major shake-up!

Advertisement

While the network has officially announced casting for a brand-new season of the high-rating reality favourite, our insider has confirmed that”they’re on the hunt for very specific new additions to join the show” – a family with children and an older married couple.

“It doesn’t matter where in Australia the potential family lives,” says one production source.

“They just really want to mix things up and show a different kind of Aussie family experience abroad.”

While Kevin and Janetta, and the Fren family have been on countless seasons of Travel Guides, it’s currently unclear if they will return for the 2026 season. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The leaked casting details for the next season have left many fans to speculate if fan favourites, the Fren family, or even Kevin and Janetta, could be getting the axe.

While a source close to production tells New Idea that future casting decisions “have not been discussed” with the current line-up, they did confirm that there were “some nervous current cast members” who were unsure if they’d be invited back for another season.

But with fresh blood coming in, it seems someone will have to go, and the whisper around the travel traps is that a much-loved set is being quietly shown the door.

“It’s got big Silbery family energy,” says one network insider, referencing the shock exit of the Gogglebox favourites in 2023.

Advertisement

“No one saw that coming, and this will be just as unexpected.”

Channel Nine is currently looking for new groups to join the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The demanding nature of filming may be playing a part. Despite the glamour of globetrotting, cast members endure long queues, exhausting layovers and endless hours waiting for the perfect shot.

“It’s not all cocktails and five-star hotels,” a former contestant reveals.

Advertisement

“If you grumble too much, there’s always a line of eager Aussies ready to take your spot.”

However, producers certainly have plenty to choose from. New Idea understands that casting calls for Travel Guides receive more applications than any other Aussie reality show, making it one of the most competitive gigs in town.

Despite being keen to cast “freshies”, everyday Australians with no prior TV experience. There have been some close calls with familiar faces.

Eliza and Liberty have made no effort to hide their interest in joining Travel Guides! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

The Block’s Eliza and Liberty, from the 2023 Charming Street series, made no secret of their dreams to join the jet-setting cast. Meanwhile, Big Brother’s Ben Zabel (2013) and his mum nearly made it onto the show. Until fears of “stunt casting” saw their chances disappear.

“There was a bit of backlash over some former Beauty and the Geek girls (Karla Fisher and Bri Auty) making it on,” an insider adds.

“It’s a fine line between giving well-known talent a go and protecting the integrity of the show.”

With Channel Nine treading carefully and tensions rising within the cast, one thing is clear: not everyone will be packing their bags next season. The announcement of who is leaving and who is staying is just around the corner.

Advertisement