Iconic reality show Big Brother Australia is set to return to Channel 10 in 2025.

The exciting news was announced at the network’s Upfronts events held on September 16, 2024, in Sydney.

Big Brother first premiered back in 2001, running for a total of eight seasons before the series finished in 2008.

The popular TV show has continued to shift between channels following this. Channel Nine resurrected the show in 2012 and aired the show for a total of three seasons.

Then, in 2020, Big Brother moved to Channel Seven for five seasons before it was cancelled in 2024 due to low ratings.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the new season of Big Brother Australia that’s set to air in 2025.

Mel will follow in the footsteps of Gretel Killeen and Sonia Kruger. (Credit: Instagram)

Who will host Big Brother Australia in 2025?

As confirmed at the Upfronts events, Big Brother will be hosted by Mel Tracina, the resident cultural correspondent on The Cheap Seats.

“I was one of the millions of Aussies captivated by Big Brother when it launched on Channel 10 in the early noughties,” Mel said in a statement at the time.

“The show has such a loyal and passionate fan base, and I am excited to help bring back the show’s original spirit (minus the flip phones and bum dancing).”

Speaking on the upcoming reboot, Mel confirmed that in addition to the return of live nominations and evictions, the Big Brother house will also be live-streamed 24/7.

“[That’s] what’s so good about this live stream element. You don’t have to worry about getting a bad edit, or being the ‘season villain’, because viewers can log in at any time and see what the [housemates] are up to,” she shared with the Daily Mail.

Aerial view of the original Big Brother house at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast being constructed in 2001. (Credit: Newspix)

Where will Big Brother Australia 2025 be filmed?

The iconic pink Big Brother Australia house, located at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, sat empty and fell into a state of disrepair for five years after season 14 wrapped filming in 2014. After being the target of vandals and arsonists, it was ultimately demolished in 2019.

The rebooted seasons (2020 – 2023) on Channel Seven were then filmed in a new house in the White Pavilion at Sydney Olympic Park, which has also since been dismantled.

For the upcoming season 16, which is due to air on Channel Ten, it is believed that filming will take place on the Gold Coast once more after a crew notice by production company Endemol Shine, which produces the show, was made public.

“Endemol Shine Australia is looking for Queensland-based post-production crew available to work on-site for the return of Big Brother,” the job ad read.

While fans are hopeful filming will return to its roots at Dreamworld once more, and while the theme park does have the space for a new Big Brother Australia house to be built, Channel 10 has yet to formally confirm an exact filming location for the series.

Network 10 promises the “OG show you fell in love with all those years ago.” (Credit: Channel 10)

When will Big Brother Australia air in 2025?

Though an exact date was not provided, Network 10 confirmed that the exciting revival of Big Brother will air across all Network 10 platforms in quarter four of 2025.

It is expected that Big Brother Australia will premiere after both The Amazing Race and Australian Survivor: Australia v The World finish airing on the network.

Where can I watch Big Brother Australia?

You will be able to stream Big Brother Australia 2025 on all Network 10 platforms. This includes Channel Ten and 10Play.