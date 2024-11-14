With a radio show on Nova and all kinds of fun interviews and segments on The Cheap Seats, there’s a good chance you already recognise Mel Tracina.

But if not, you’re bound to hear a lot more about her now that she’s been named as the host of the new Big Brother Australia series coming to Channel 10 in 2025. So, here’s a bit of background on the Australian TV and radio presenter, who’s also got a few more strings to her bow.

(Credit: Instagram)

What does Mel Tracina do?

Melissa Tracina is probably best known for her work on Network 10’s The Cheap Seats, where she is the Cultural Correspondent. She’s also a Nova radio presenter, gracing the airwaves on weekdays from 9am to 2pm.

Beyond that, she’s sometimes a guest panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention and previously co-hosted a podcast about social injustice (aptly named Social JustUs).

She also hosts live music and entertainment events, including for Live Nation, Fed Square and Nova Red Rooms, as well as private corporate events. Oh, and she’s written and performed comedy shows for Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

How did she get started?

Mel Tracina got her start in radio, working as a presenter and announcer for the Student Youth Network while she was studying at La Trobe University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Media Studies in 2011. She went on to work behind-the-scenes at Nova, before landing a Breakfast Announcer job with Zoo FM in Dubbo. She went back to Nova in 2018 and has been there ever since, also branching out into TV alongside her other jobs.

How old is Mel Tracina?

Mel Tracina was reported as being 34 years old in an SMH article from April 2024. So depending on when her birthday is, she’s either 34 or 35 years old this year.

Is Mel Tracina married?

Mel Tracina married her long-term partner in October 2016. In fact, some of her earliest Instagram posts are of the couple, including one from 2017 where she shared: “Being married to you is one of my greatest achievements. You bring so much love and joy to my life. Seeing you first thing in the morning and last thing at night makes hard days easy and easy days, fun. Its an honor to be your wife. Thank you for loving me (it can be a hard task). Happy 1 Year Staleski.”

(Credit: Channel 10)

What has she said about Big Brother Australia?

When Network 10 announced that it was bringing back Big Brother Australia, Mel Tracina recalled being a fan of the original.

“The show has such a loyal and passionate fan base, and I am excited to help bring back the show’s original spirit (minus the flip phones and bum dancing),” she said in a statement.

On The Cheap Seats, she also joked: “Well I thought about it and I was like ‘well I can’t cook, I can’t sing, I can’t operate a power tool’ so this felt good,” and after some laughter from the audience added, “This felt right.”

While the new series of Big Brother Australia won’t air until the second half of 2025, for now you can take a trip down memory lane with a look at where previous contestants ended up.