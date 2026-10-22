“Reviewing our options”: Seven drops major update about The Voice Australia’s future

After months of speculation, Channel Seven has not confirmed if The Voice Australia will be returning in 2027.

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The show was notably not mentioned at the Seven Upfronts in Sydney on October 22, 2026, where the programming slate for next year was unveiled.

When New Idea approached Channel Seven for comment, a spokesperson confirmed that “options” are still being reviewed for the show.

“The 2026 season was a huge success, and we are reviewing our options as part of our ongoing programming strategy,” they stated.

Seven Chief Content Officer Brook Hall also told TV Tonight that they can’t replicate the secret fifth judge twist again, which saw Tones and I join the show, leading to more conversations about its creative direction.

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“That worked, but you can’t go ‘Tones and I is back in Week Two, and she’s a secret judge’,” Hall explained.

“So there is some stuff to legitimately work out with that show. We’re in discussions with ITV. How do we keep that magic into going?

“It’s not confirmed because they’re going through that creative.”

The Voice Australia had five coaches in 2026. (Credit: seven)

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Who were the judges for The Voice Australia 2026?

This year, the coaching line-up was stacked with star-power, with Melanie C, Ronan Keating, Kate Miller-Heidke and Richard Marx in the recognisable chairs.

However, ARIA winner Tones and I joined this year as a secret fifth coach, which was a world first.

Before The Voice Australia was cancelled, speculation was rife about why it wasn’t returning.

New Idea was told that budgeting was a major factor influencing the show’s future, with the international coaches racking up enormous bills beyond their lucrative salaries.

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“Put three international stars into luxury accommodation, start buying international premium airfares and provide transport and expenses for months, and suddenly you’re talking about serious money,” the source explained.

“It’s not necessarily about asking everyone to work for half their salary,” an insider explained. “It’s looking at everything surrounding that salary and asking: Do we really need to spend this much?”

Another insider told New Idea it wasn’t the news the network wanted to share, especially considering over two million Australians tuned in to watch Yung Milla win The Voice 2026.

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“Networks don’t like announcing that they’re axing successful brands,” the source explains.

“They’ll say they’re resting them or that they’re keeping their options open for 2028. But there is a feeling within the industry that some of these shows have simply run their course.”

Yung Milla was the winner of The Voice Australia in 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Is The Voice 2026 finished?

The Voice Australia finished up in September 2026, with Darwin local Yung Milla winning the title, $100,000 prize, and recording contract.

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You can read our exclusive chat with him here.

This year’s grand final was watched by 2.49 million Australians, compared to 2.044 million in 2025.