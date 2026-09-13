Shannon Noll eyed to replace The Voice’s Richard Marx as franchise fires coach

NEED TO KNOW Shannon Noll is reportedly being considered for a coaching spot on The Voice Australia , with insiders claiming he’d be “open to it”.

for a coaching spot on , with insiders claiming he’d be “open to it”. Coach Richard Marx’s future on the panel is uncertain .

future on the panel is . Sources say the US import is expensive and Channel Seven may look to cut costs for 2027.

and Channel Seven may look to for 2027. The reports come as The Voice UK coach Sir Tom Jones says he was fired from the show.

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Growing fan demand for another homegrown star to be given a permanent spot on The Voice Australia’s coaching panel could finally be met – with none other than Shannon Noll being considered for a spin in the coveted red chair!

Reports previously suggested that Channel Seven might shelve the singing competition for 2027, in order to fund their expensive I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reboot.

However, a casting notice was recently posted saying The Voice Australia would be “back for another season” and invited people to audition.

While the ad didn’t specify when the new season would air, sources say if Seven are moving forward with both shows for 2027, it might mean major belt-tightening at The Voice Australia – and coach Richard Marx could be a casualty.

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Richard Marx has been a divisive coach this season of The Voice Australia. (Credit: Seven)

“Producers are looking at the line-up. Budgets are tight, and Richard’s a huge Hollywood name and expensive,” our source says.

So too are UK imports Melanie C and Ronan Keating, but they are “both fan favourites”, adds the spy. “Bosses won’t want to see them go. Nollsie is a very real option.”

And apparently, the original Australian Idol runner-up, who turns 51 this week, might not need much convincing.

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Shannon Noll would be a popular addition to The Voice Australia coach line-up. (Credit: Media Mode)

Shannon slammed Aussie singing shows in a 2016 interview, claiming they hired international judges who only seemingly cared about their own careers.

However, one source insists, “Shannon could be keen. Enough time has passed since [those comments]… He’d jump if the call came.”

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News of Richard possibly leaving would likely be welcomed by viewers, many of whom feel like the ’80s hitmaker has been overly nasty this season.

The coach recently copped serious backlash after he decided not to take Cherry Green, Dicko or Saem Millward into the next round after being underwhelmed with their Knockout performances.

Where are the Aussies? Local coaches Kate Miller-Heidke and Tones and I are currently outnumbered. (Credit: Seven)

Which coach got fired from The Voice?

The Voice Australia isn’t the only instalment of The Voice facing a coach change-up.

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The Voice UK will be getting a new line-up for their 2027 season, after Sir Tom Jones departed the series following 13 seasons as a coach.

The legendary Welsh singer claims the show’s producer, ITV, decided to “fire” him as a way to refresh the show.

“To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience. ITV made the decision – obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently,” Tom alleged in an official statement shared to his Instagram account.

Tom Jones claims he was dumped from The Voice UK. (Credit: Supplied)

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“The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance. They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me,” he continued.

“So the only thing I know right now is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

ITV released their own statement saying, “We have loved working with Sir Tom Jones over the past nine years on The Voice UK.

“While he will no longer be a full-time coach on series 15, we continue to talk to Sir Tom and his team about his involvement in the next series.”

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