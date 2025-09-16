Is Shaynna Blaze about to be replaced by *this* fan favourite former The Block contestant?

Although casting is open for The Block 2026, some vocal fans are calling for more than just new Blockheads in 2026.

Many are asking for a judging panel switch-up – and are keen to get Shaynna replaced.

According to a busy thread on social media site Reddit, a judging panel shake-up is what’s required – with many expressing frustration over what they perceive to be Shaynna Blaze’s harsh critiques.

One user claims she only comments on “things that are ridiculous”.

Shaynna’s judging has been criticised by fans. (Credit: Media Mode).

“Why does she focus on crap that can be changed in 3 seconds? It is mildly infuriating,” says another Reddit user.

“It’s time to refresh the judges’ line-up,” calls another.

Meanwhile, some viewers are suggesting that Foreman Dan’s wife, Dani Reilly, would be a welcome addition.

“I think Dani would make a great judge!” one wrote on social media.

Dani has appeared on the show multiple times this season and has a segment called “Dan vs Dani”, where the pair do a walk-around of all the homes and comment on each of the contestants’ rooms.

The videos go to air on 9Now each week.

Dan and Dani loving their time on The Block in Daylesford. (Credit: Instagram).

Speaking with 9Now, Dan reveals he loves having Dani on-site with him.

“I really enjoy bringing Dani through the site,” he said. “I get to see the rooms evolve during the week, but Dani walks in fresh and is brutally honest, which I love to see,” he told them.

Her views and opinions have clearly resonated with fans!

The couple, who live on the Mornington Peninsula and run a pilates franchise, originally appeared on the show together as Blockheads for a season in 2012 – and returned in an All Stars season the year after.

Dan has had a big role on The Block for 11 seasons.

In 2014, Dan returned to the show alone – this time as a foreman, with his nickname “foreboy”.

He landed the role as a permanent cast member the year after in 2015.

“I still find it surreal, the opportunities this show has given me,” he told 9Now, adding, “walking around and seeing Scott and Shelley, it’s just such a wonderful thing to be involved in.”