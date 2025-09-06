The Block’s Britt and Alicia set for major friendship bust up

When Blockheads sign up to compete on The Block, they’re not just building homes; they are building relationships too.

And this year, the teams are seemingly building closer and stronger relationships as they’re all living in campervans next to each other!

The friendship between neighbours Britt (House 3) and Alicia (House 4) has been blossoming across the season – and arguably one of the show’s most wholesome aspects.

But that closeness is now being tested, sending Alicia into a bit of a frenzy.

New Idea can reveal that Britt is set to form an instant bond with Season 19 winner Steph when she pays a visit to the Daylesford, VIC, worksite.

Our insider caught these two out on a girls shopping trip! (Credit: Supplied).

The pair apparently click immediately.

New Idea caught the pair looking very chummy out on a shopping trip during filming.

However, it has since been discovered that Britt had previously promised Alicia at an earlier time that they’d go shopping together.

“Alicia was left out, and she was upset back on set,” our insider claims, adding that she looked visibly hurt from Britt’s actions.

Our insider tells us that the tension brews intensely between the girls over the week, and Alicia is hesitant to confront her pal.

Alicia isn’t happy about Britt’s new friendship. (Credit: Supplied).

While our source says it was merely an oversight by Britt, the optics aren’t great either.

The opportunity to have valuable one-on-one time with The Block’s biggest-ever winner could be advantageous for Britt and her husband, Taz, who have their eyes on the prize.

“Only time will tell if that proves to be the case,” our source adds.

Meanwhile, an upcoming ‘wood incident’ sparks tension between Alicia’s husband, Sonny, and Britt’s husband, Taz, so it seems these neighbours may not be friends for much longer…

With all this tension and waves of homesickness hitting, are the couples heading towards just sticking to themselves?

