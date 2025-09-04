Eagle-eyed fans are “so sick” of this glaring detail on The Block

This year’s Blockheads are tasked with making their homes stand out on The Block, each with their own styles and aesthetics.

However, one fan has called out the show for repeating a specific detail year on year.

“Anyone else absolutely sick of this vanity? Every. Single. Year. On. Repeat,” they shared in frustration on Reddit.

Fans are sick of seeing this vanity on The Block. (Credit: Reece)

This season, the Issy Blossom vanity has been used in Han and Can’s main bathroom. The judges must have liked it, because they came first that week!

It features internal drawers and handles fashioned from American Oak, which are surrounded by American Oak, Corian, or marble inlay.

“I’ve never liked it from the first time I saw it – it looks cheap to me,” another added in the Reddit thread.

“I’m sure it isn’t actually cheap, but it’s just a style that I don’t like even a little bit. I would regret it and want to remodel every time I used that bathroom if I bought a house with it.”

“Yesss, it’s so effing ugly. I have never liked it either,” another replied in agreement.

Ronny and Georgia’s master bathroom on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

When has this vanity been used on The Block?

As it turns out, this vanity has been showcased in homes on the show since 2021, with either two or three cupboards.

Four years ago, Ronnie and Georgia used it in their master bathroom, which earned them first place.

Show favourites Mitch and Mark also used it in their main bathroom during that season.

Mitch and Mark’s main bathroom. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

2023 Blockheads Leah and Ash also incorporated the bathroom into their guest bathroom, but in a darker colour palette.

Leah and Ash’s master bathroom. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Then, best friends Ricky and Haydn, who competed in 2024 and took home $750,000, used it in their mezzanine ensuite.

Ricky and Haydn used the vanity in 2024. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)



One speculated that it was a sponsored product, which explained why it came up so many times.

Reece has been a sponsor for several years.







