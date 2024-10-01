Ricky Recard and Haydn Wise are definitely the most out-there duo on The Block 2024. These lovable larrikins from Victoria continue to bring a lot of energy and fun to each week and fans love watching them!

Ricky has previously renovated his Melbourne apartment (and blew the budget by $70,000), however, apart from this one project, the two don’t have much renovation experience between them.



Nonetheless, the boys went onto The Block willing to give it everything they had, and though they haven’t won the best room at this stage in the season, they have continued to improve their rooms each week.

WHO ARE RICKY AND HAYDN?

Ricky is a 34-year-old plumber from Melbourne, Victoria. He has always dreamed of being on The Block and quite frankly has the skills to do well!



Ricky owns his own electrician company and knows how to work with and manage a team. He is hard-working and not afraid to get his hands dirty in order to get the job done.



“The Block is a big deal, and a bigger deal being the 20th season,” he said prior to the show. “To be part of that is amazing and humbling. I plan to enjoy every minute of it.”

Ricky and Haydn. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As for Haydn, he is a 37-year-old IT Manager, also from Melbourne, Victoria. Haydn and his wife Chelsea have been trying for a baby for nearly a decade and have tried IVF for years with unfortunately no success.



However, last year, the happy couple experienced a miracle and were able to conceive naturally – however, when he found out he and Ricky were on The Block, he had to make a big decision…



In an effort to set his family up for the future, Haydn decided to take on the opportunity, with the support of his wife. “It was touch and go as I will be missing out on those crucial moments,” he said. “But the decision has been made and my lovely wife Chelsea has supported me through it.”

This is the first time Ricky and Haydn have applied for The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

WHAT TEAM ARE RICKY AND HAYDN ON?

Ricky and Haydn are on the Yellow Team.

HOW LONG HAVE RICKY AND HAYDN BEEN FRIENDS?

Ricky and Haydn have been best mates for 20 years, first meeting when they were just teenagers. The two became really close in 2009 after Haydn’s father passed away and Ricky tragically lost one of his best mates.



Their bond has brought some sweet moments on air and has also posed as an asset to the pair. “We know how to help each other through thick and thin, the good times and the bad,” Haydn said.