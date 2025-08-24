Every room reveal from Han and Can’s house on The Block

Han and Can are an unstoppable duo who are ready to show Australia what they can do on The Block.

Advertisement

The duo from WA make up one of five teams who will renovate five homes from scratch in Daylesford, Victoria.

Learn all about them below.

Han and Can are excited to be on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Every room Han and Can have renovated on The Block

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block) Week 1: Bathroom Unfortunately, they bit off more than they could chew and did not complete their bathroom in week one. Not only that, Darren said aesthetically, the space would not attract Daylesford buyers. The judges agreed that the vanity was too high, especially when it would serve the children’s rooms nearby. Marty was not a fan of the framework in the shower and felt the skylight made the room smaller because of their flat roof. It wasn’t all negative, though, as Han and Can were praised for their bath and their curved vanity. Ultimately, the girls received 6½ from all of the judges and were awarded 19 and a ½ points overall. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block) Week 2: Kids’ Bedrooms For their first kids’ room, Han and Can decided to do a nursery, which included their winning bedhead. All three judges took an issue with the couple using timber instead of carpet, and Marty said there were not many buyers with babies, compared to those with kids. When it came to their second room, they were praised for the colour palette they chose and their design elements. However, they were critiqued for their finishing details not being up to scratch. Han and Can were given nine out of 10 from Darren, and 7 ½ from Marty and Shayna. Overall, they finished with 24 points. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block) Week 3: Main Bathroom After a difficult first few weeks, Han and Can truly hit their stride in week three as they renovated their main bathroom. The girls were praised for being so bold and brave with their design choices, with Shaynna describing the space as “mindblowing.” “It’s hard to find a fault,” she shared, as Marty said the room felt like a “Daylesford day spa.” For their efforts, they were awarded a total score of 28, but after using their gnome (which gave them one extra point), they just beat Emma and Ben and won the week!

Advertisement

Han and Can have been ambitious on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Advertisement

Who are Han and Can?

You will know Hannah and Candice as Han and Can on The Block, and the couple has plenty of renovating experience under their belt.

Growing up, Han worked with her father renovating houses, and moved to Australia from the UK when she was nine.

Away from the tools, she is a mining professional, and Can leans into her creative side as a marketing and social media analyst.

“We balance each other out perfectly,” the pair exclusively said to New Idea. “Han brings intensity, vision, and project leadership, while Can brings calm, creativity, and heart.”

Advertisement

“We back each other 100%, and when one’s at 10%, the other’s at 90%.”

Being a part of the show has been a long-time dream for the pair.

“We’ve both been lifelong fans of The Block – we bonded over renovation on our first date (romantic, we know),” they gushed.

“We joked about going on the show one day, and now here we are, high-vis and all! We’re both obsessed with design, construction, and proving that women can absolutely nail it in this space.”

Advertisement

At the moment, the couple is renovating their Perth Bungalow.

Han and Can have always wanted to be a part of The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

How long have Han and Can been together?

They have been together for one year, after meeting online.

When asked about their happiest moment, they said “building a life together”.

Advertisement

“After so many hardships, it’s amazing to be in a union where we are both growing, learning, and creating each and every day,” they told New Idea.

You can read more about their relationship here.