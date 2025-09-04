We’ve only reached the halfway point of The Block 2025, but we might already know who the winners are!

This year, all of the Blockheads are renovating homes that have been built from scratch, and are all exactly the same size.

So, the pressure has been on to make their homes unique, and some have done better than others.

Even though the auction is going ahead in a couple of months, there are plenty of signs pointing to one team.

See all of the theories below.

Has the winner of The Block 2025 already been leaked?

Who will win The Block 2025?

When it comes to predicting winners of reality shows, Sportsbet is usually the go-to.

Currently, Robby and Mat are tipped as the winners, with $2.00 odds.

Not only that, judge Marty Fox said he was most excited to take their home to market.

“I just think that house five has this really nice consistency, but it also has punches of luxury, and as the house is evolving, I can just see how it’s coming together,” he said on The Block Podcast.

Will Robby and Mat win The Block 2025? We will have to wait and see!

“They’re just delivering something very unique. So I think if I were an agent, I would absolutely love to call that auction.”

Not only that, their home is going to have a lot of drawcards.

Along with their wine cellar, which they have kept under wraps, the Adelaide duo will also be adding a pickleball court and outdoor fireplace, which they won in challenges.

Sportsbet has Emma and Ben with $3.25 odds in second place, followed by Britt and Taz ($4.00), Sonny and Alicia ($7.50), and Han and Can ($10.00).

It won't be long until we watch The Block 2025 auction.

When is The Block 2025 auction?

The date for this year’s auction has not been set yet, but it’s usually two weeks after the final reveal.

Typically, it’s in November, so it will be announced later in the season.

See all of the auction listings here.