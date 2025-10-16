Adrian Portelli caught in a house on The Block weeks before the auction

Even though he made a dramatic exit from The Block in 2024, former bidder Adrian Portelli might be making a major comeback.

The businessman, who has famously bought countless homes on the show, has been spotted in Daylesford.

So, whose home is he interested in?

The billionaire has been spotted in house one, with Ray White sales consultant Jamee Favorito, who has been on hand during this year’s season.

Could Adrian Portelli be returning to The Block? (Credit: Instagram)

Is Adrian Portelli going to The Block 2025 auction?

Posting a video to his social media channels, Jamee shared an interview with Adrian, asking him about how he found success.

But when fans realised they’re in Emma and Ben’s subterranean, they had plenty of questions.

“Why is he at The Block?” one fan asked on TikTok, where Jamee responded with “🤫.

It seems like he is keeping things hush-hush because he used that emoji to respond to people, asking why he was in there.

Another fan expressed their frustration at his potential return because he has had a bidding monopoly on The Block.

“Stop buying the houses. I want to see actual auctions,” they vented, and Jamee replied with “Someone just needs to outbid him 🤷🏻‍♂.”

“No one outbids a billionaire. He overbids by 30%+ and then takes a year to raffle off. Let real buyers bid,” the fan clapped back.

The couple, who welcomed a baby boy this month, won the most votes in the Domain Buyers Jury Challenge, so an intense bidding war is on the cards.

Emma and Ben’s home on The Block might be purchased by Adrian Portelli. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

What happened with Adrian Portelli and The Block?

In the lead-up to the auction at the end of this month, there has been much speculation about his possible return.

There was even a rumour that he got banned from attending!

However, host Scott Cam has denied this.

“We didn’t ban him; it’s a public auction, anyone can turn up,” he told The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick. “We just kindly said, ‘You’ve had a good run – why don’t we leave it to some families to try and buy the houses?’”

Tension has been brewing between Scott Cam and Adrian Portelli. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Since his dramatic exit, a feud has been brewing between the host and former bidder, with Adrian even claiming that the conversation did not take place.

Months before this, Adrian revealed that he’s joined Channel Seven for its upcoming reality renovation series My Reno Rules.

“But I think Adrian has gone over to another network to do something anyway, so he wouldn’t be coming to our auction if he’s doing something over there, Scott continued. “If he wants to turn up, he can.”