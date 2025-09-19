Adrian Portelli’s latest dig at Scott Cam amid ongoing The Block feud

Adrian Portelli and Scott Cam’s feud is heating up after the bidder’s exit from The Block.

After buying up all of the 2025 properties on the Channel Nine show, Adrian has now moved over to rival Channel Seven newcomer, My Reno Rules.

And he is certainly trying to carve out his own path, with My Reno Rules making a radical shake-up that will no doubt set it apart from its rival.

Adrian Portelli’s new show, My Reno Rules, has proven it won’t be the same as The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

After Scott insisted he won’t miss Adrian’s big bucks on auction day, the former bidder revealed he won’t be taking part in any auctions on his new show.

In fact, My Reno Rules has completely scrapped auctions in favour of multimillion-dollar home giveaways, in what could be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at The Block.

Houses will instead be given away to viewers through Adrian, solidifying his status as a key part of the buying process after Scott’s subtle jibe.

My Reno Rules will be hosted by Dr Chris Brown, and has been launched as a direct competitor of Channel Nine’s ratings juggernaut The Block.

There will be no auctions on the show, with houses instead being given away by Adrian in a major difference to The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

The 2026 series will pit four teams of Aussie battlers against each other in Bulleen in a tense new competition.

Adrian’s move to the new renovation show comes after he swept The Block‘s 2024 auctions, spending $15 million to buy up every property at the series Philip Island site.

However, one year on and Adrian is still stuck with the Philip Island homes. After failed attempts to get rid of them, he is now staging another giveaway in November.

Despite shelling out millions on the properties, The Block‘s host Scott insisted he won’t miss the absence of wealthy bidder Adrian on the 2025 series after his exit.

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft have both weighed into the drama surrounding Adrian and The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“You know, we might not get ridiculous prices, but we’re going to give mums and dads the opportunity to buy one of these houses,” Scotty told Realestate.com.au.

“And we’re going to get families the opportunity to buy one. Or holiday houses for people. It’s going to open it right up. We want these homes to go to families.

“They eventually do when Portelli buys them, but this way we cut out the middleman. Let’s just get them to the families.”

My Reno Rules has caused quite a stir before it has even premiered, with The Block‘s host, Shelley Craft, even weighing in.

Chatting to Yahoo Lifestyle in July, Shelley said she was aware of all the drama surrounding Adrian and The Block but still wished him well.

“I was wondering, if he was leaving us behind, where was he going to publicise his next venture? So when I saw him pop up with that, I was like, ‘Oh, there you go, that’s great,” she told the site.

“Obviously, his business has an incredible model of lotteries for different things, whether it’s jet skis or homes or caravans. The way he’s going about this, good luck to them.”