EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Taz breaks his silence over claim’s he’s getting his own show

Taz Etto has become a breakout star on this season of The Block, and he’s now setting the record straight on rumours he’s securing his own show.

Advertisement

Fans have fallen in love with the police officer and father of two, and hope he will stay on screen after season 21 wraps up in a matter of weeks.

Since he first made his reality TV debut, he has won fans over with his sense of humour and laidback demeanour.

But sadly, he’s exclusively told New Idea that he will not be fronting his own show anytime soon.

Fans have fallen in love with Britt and Taz on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Advertisement

“Oh, well, I’m not getting my own TV show, I dunno who anyone’s talking to,” he confirmed.

“It’d be amazing. I don’t know who’s tuning in to just watch me talk, dribble all, not, I dunno if you know, but I stuffed up a bit with the terminology and everything else, but no, no TV show, just yet.”

However, he did say that he wouldn’t rule out “working in media”, but that he doesn’t have plans to leave the force.

“Countering that with, with policing as well is something that would, would come into, come into question as well,” he explained.

Advertisement

“I love my job, I love being a police officer, and then working for communities as well.”

Though he shut down the rumours, he said he found them amusing.

But his wife, Britt, didn’t completely dash fans’ hopes as she added that if things could “align”, it was possible.

Advertisement

“We’re the last to know!” she added.

“So that’s a laugh to know. Nothing just yet, but, yeah, 10 or Nine, come knocking. Happy days,” Taz said.

Taz said he’d be open to future media opportunities if they aligned with his work as a police officer. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Would Britt and Taz return to The Block?

When asked if they would return to The Block in the future, they had conflicting responses.

Advertisement

“I would, I loved it,” the mother of two said.

“I dunno about going without the kids for another 13 weeks, to be honest,” Taz counteracted. “Yeah, that was rough going. I think that would be my biggest thing.”

The couple call the rural mining town Newman home, which is a 12-hour drive from Perth.

Taz said the time away from his children was the hardest part of his experience on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock))

Advertisement

They are the proud parents of four-year-old Carter and Myla, who is two.

Up until their children visited during the family reunion, they were away from them for 11 weeks.

If they did it again, Britt said they’d have to fly to visit them during filming.

“We just had, I think it just, it was the affordability,” Taz said.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t afford to fly them from Newman to Perth, Perth to Daylesford, get the car out from Melbourne to Daylesford, it would cost us like five, 6000 bucks to get, so we don’t have the money to have them fly in every other day.”