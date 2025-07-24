“P******”: The insulting comment Adrian Portelli made about The Block’s Scott Cam revealed!

The hard hats are well and truly off!

Just 24 hours after Scott Cam revealed he had asked billionaire businessman and The Block’s frequent property buyer, Adrian Portelli, not to attend this season’s auction, and “Mr Lambo” has fired back.

Taking to social media, Adrian, 36, shared a screenshot of an article about Scotty’s comments, claiming no such conversation was had between the two men.

Adrian claims he never had any kind of conversation with The Block host, Scott Cam. (Credit: Instagram)

“Scotty you’re talking porkies,” Adrian wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of a Scotty in a clown wig.

“I told you guys I was leaving. There was never a conversation of being told to sit out this season,” he continued.

Adrian’s comments come after the 62-year-old took to the airwaves earlier this week to reveal the successful Aussie entrepreneur – who purchased all five homes on The Block in 2024 -had been advised not to attend this year.

“To be honest we said to Adrian “we’d love you not to come next year, if that’s all right,” Scotty said on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

Adrian helped Steph and Gian take home $1.75 million! (Credit: Channel Nine)

“But you know, it’s up to him it’s a public auction and he can do whatever he wants. He said he won’t come but he may come.”

Scotty, who has been hosting the renovation show since 2010, went on to say that he wants every day Australian’s to have the opportunity to purchase the homes if they wish to.

“…we do want to give mums and dads the opportunity to have a crack at a block house. If Adrian comes and wants to buy the lot of them, well, that rules them out.”

Since publicly slamming Scotty, Adrian has since revealed he has secured a new TV deal with Channel Seven reality TV show My Reno Rules.

Adrian made headlines when he bought all five houses on The Block last year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The show will also star Dr Chris Brown and will launch in 2026.

“Bet my high school teachers never thought…I’D HAVE MY OWN TV SHOW ON CHANNEL 7!,” Adrian shared on social media.

“The Reno games looking a little dusty. Time for a fresh coat. The gloves are off,” he concluded.

Adrian’s followers were quick to wish him well and throw some more shade at Scotty and The Block.

“Scotty must be cut,” one fan commented.

“The block crying right now no houses are gonna sell,” another added.