Scott Cam breaks silence on rumours he’s quitting The Block

For months, speculation has been building that Scott Cam might be planning on hanging up his tool belt after this year’s season of The Block.

Now, on the eve of the 2025 season premiering, the popular host has broken his silence, telling fans and viewers that he very much plans to be around next year (at the very least), as he has a big career milestone coming up.

At The Block 2025 launch event in Daylesford, VIC, on Friday July 18, Scotty confessed that, although The Block will be celebrating its 1000th episode this season, it would not be his.

Scotty and co-host Shelley Craft hosted a lunch at the Farmers Arms Hotel with cast, crew, media and influencers to create buzz for the new season.

Amidst their welcome speech, Shelley started by teasing the 1000th episode. She then turned to Scotty and told him “you must have felt quite extraordinary in that”.

Scotty responded by saying “it was extraordinary for me, to be involved in a show that’s done 1000 episodes”.

Scott Cam is excited to host another season of The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I didn’t do the first two series, which [were] 13 episodes each, so I’m about 20 short of a thousand,” he said. “But I’m gonna get there next year, and I’ll be celebrating just quietly within myself, I won’t tell anybody I’ll just remember when it is.”

Contract negotiations

While Scotty is synonymous with The Block nowadays, he was not the show’s original host.

His former Backyard Blitz colleague, Jamie Durie, hosted the first season of The Block in 2003, as well as the second season in 2004.

Despite being a ratings success, Channel Nine decided to can The Block after the second season. After a six-year hiatus, The Block finally returned for its third season in 2010. Jamie did not come back as host, which is when Scott stepped in – and he’s never looked back!

According to New Idea‘s sister publication Woman’s Day, Scotty signed a new two-year contract in 2023. If true, that would mean his contract is up for renewal this year.

A source revealed to the publication that “Nothing’s confirmed yet. But the network knows how much the show depends on him.”

Scott Cam is a proud family man. (Credit: Instagram)

Family first

Adding weight to the theory that The Block 2025 would potentially be Scotty’s last season as host was the fact he recently became a grandfather for the first time.

In early May, Scotty’s eldest son Charlie announced that he had welcomed a daughter, Tiggy, with his partner, Amber.

Scott has been spending lots of time with his adorable granddaughter – including a visit to the Daylesford worksite! – and some wondered if he might not want to be separated from her during the many months it takes to film The Block.

When does The Block start?

The Block 2025 premieres on Sunday July 27 at 7pm, on Channel Nine and 9Now. For the first time in the show’s history, the five teams will be renovating houses that have the exact same floor plan and are of the same size.

Along with Scotty and Shelley, Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox are returning as the judges. while Dan Reilly is on foreman duties.

