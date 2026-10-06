  •  
Advertisement
Home Food

31 flavour-packed curry recipes to warm your soul

We have something for everyone.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

The beauty of a curry is that so much flavour is packed into a single dish, and that’s why our recipe collection is definitely one to bookmark.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a crowd-pleasing korma, a vegetarian delight, or even a curry pie, we’ve got all your cravings covered.

For those who struggle with spice, don’t be intimidated, because we have recipes for every spice palette.

Fusion foodies, we recommend scrolling to our curry pasta recipe; it’s a must-try.

Find all of our curry recipes below.

Advertisement

New Idea’s 31 best curry recipes

Indian Fish Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Indian Fish Curry

Cook 28 minutes

This dish is the epitome of comfort in a bowl.

click here for the recipe
Quick Coconut Beef curry
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Quick Coconut Beef Curry

Cook 27 minutes

Put this on the table in under 30 minutes.

click here for the recipe
Beef Korma Curry recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef Korma Curry

Cook 30 minutes

Packed full of flavour, we can guarantee that everyone will love this recipe.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Keralan Green Bean Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Keralan Green Bean Curry

Cook 40 minutes

Packed with greens, this is perfect when you’re craving a comforting night at home.

click here for the recipe
Zucchini and Cauliflower Yellow Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Zucchini and Cauliflower Yellow Curry

Cook 40 minutes

You can make this heavenly curry recipe in just three steps.

click here for the recipe
Sweet Mild Beef Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Sweet Mild Beef Curry

Cook 33 minutes

Sweet with a subtle hint of heat, this one is for curry fans who might struggle with spicy food.

click here for the link
Yellow Curry Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry
(Credits: New Idea)

Yellow Curry Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Cook 18 minutes

Only three steps to make and on the table in less than 20 minutes? Yes please!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Easy Pork Sausage Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Easy Pork Sausage Curry

20 minutes

This recipe is gluten free, and can be whipped up in three steps.

Click here for the recipe
(Credits: Supplied)

Massaman Meatball Curry

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 11 minutes

Served with mash, this recipe is hard to beat.

click here for the recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Prawn Laksa

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 4 minutes

Save this recipe for a busy weeknight – you can cook it in less than five minutes.

click here for the recipe
Easy Pork and Pineapple Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Easy Pork and Pineapple Curry

Cook 40 minutes

Colourful, tasty and simple? This curry ticks every box.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Chicken Tikka Curry with Rice
(Credits: New Idea )

Chicken Tikka Curry with Rice

Prep 12 minutes, Cook 23 minutes

We recommend this dish for fans of mild curries.

click here for the recipe
Thai prawn skewers with green curry sauce
(Credits: New Idea )

Thai Prawn Skewers with Green Curry Sauce

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 6 minutes

Imagine biting into sweet, juicy prawns, which are perfectly balanced by a herbal and spicy green curry.

click here for the recipe
Baked Thai Curry Puffs
(Credits: New Idea)

Baked Thai Curry Puffs

Cook 50 minutes

A perfect filling packed in a heavenly and flaky pastry… our puffs are what dreams are made of.

click here for the recipe
Thai Chicken Green Curry Pies
(Credits: New Idea)

Thai Chicken Green Curry Pies

Prep 35 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

There’s nothing better than a delectable pie, so it’s a no-brainer that we put a mouthwatering curry in its centre.

click here for the link
Advertisement
Turmeric, Potato and Chickpea Curry
(Credits: New Ide )

Turmeric, Potato and Chickpea Curry

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Calling all fans of chickpeas, this curry recipe is for you!

click here for the recipe
Thai Green Curry Chicken Tagliatelle
(Credits: New Idea)

Thai Green Curry Chicken Tagliatelle

Prep 5 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Looking for a new pasta recipe to try? How about one with spice and heat?

click here for the recipe
Bowl of peanut stew with sweet potato and spinach, topped with chopped peanuts, next to a bowl of peanuts.
(Credits: New Idea)

Massaman Sweet Potato Curry

Prep 5 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

Bright, tasty and filling – everyone will beg you for our foolproof Massaman Sweet Potato Curry recipe.

click here for the recipe
Yellow Curry Chicken Noodle Soup
(Credits: New Idea)

Yellow Curry Chicken Noodle Soup

This fast and simple weeknight dinner will get the big thumbs up from your family!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
thai-green-chicken-curry-pies
(Credits: New Idea)

Thai Green Curry Pies

Cook 50 minutes

If you’re thinking about making these for entertaining, you can make the filling a day ahead. If you have any leftover pies, they can be frozen for up to one month.

click here for the recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Massaman Beef and Potato Pie

Prep 30 minutes, Cook 2 hours and 30 minutes

Looking for a new pie recipe? This one is perfect if you want to impress your guests.

click here for the recipe
Chickpea and spinach curry in a pot, served with naan and lime wedges on a wooden table.
(Credits: New Idea)

Fresh Spinach and Chickpea Curry

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

This will get a 10 out of 10 from all your vegan/vegetarian friends and family members!

click here for the recipe
indian-pork-belly
(Credits: New Idea)

Indian Pork Belly Curry

Cook 2 hours

This curry recipe is rich and decadent, and perfect when you want to spend the night at home.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Indian Chicken Curry
(Credits: New Idea )

Sweet English Chicken Curry

You won’t be able to get enough of this recipe.

click here for the recipe
Curry Couscous and Veggie Bake
(Credits: New Idea)

Curry Couscous and Veggie Bake

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Whip it up in four steps.

click here for the recipe
Vegetable Coconut Curry Noodle Bowls
(Credits: New Idea)

Vegetable Coconut Curry Noodle Bowls

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

Make this in 25 minutes!

click here for the recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Butter Chicken Curry Pie

Prep 30 minutes, Cook 50 minutes, Rest 20 minutes

Take your butter curry to an all-new level with this delicious version!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Tikka Masala Chicken Pilaf served with yoghurt and pappadams
(Credits: New Idea)

Tikka Masala Chicken Pilaf

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 35 minutes

Our Tikka Masala Chicken Pilaf takes its inspiration from the beloved curry.

click here for the recipe
One-Pot Chicken and Potato Yellow Curry
(Credits: New Idea )

One-Pot Chicken and Potato Yellow Curry

Prep 38 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Forget takeaway – this curry is even better.

click here for the recipe
Creamy Chicken Korma Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Creamy Chicken Korma Curry

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

You only need eight ingredients to make this delightful and comforting curry.

click here for the recipe
Yellow Coconut Fish Curry
(Credits: New Idea)

Yellow Coconut Fish Curry

Prep 5 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

There are only four steps standing between you, and this unforgettable recipe.

click here for the link
Advertisement

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement