31 flavour-packed curry recipes to warm your soul

The beauty of a curry is that so much flavour is packed into a single dish, and that’s why our recipe collection is definitely one to bookmark.

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Whether it’s a crowd-pleasing korma, a vegetarian delight, or even a curry pie, we’ve got all your cravings covered.

For those who struggle with spice, don’t be intimidated, because we have recipes for every spice palette.

Fusion foodies, we recommend scrolling to our curry pasta recipe; it’s a must-try.

Find all of our curry recipes below.

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New Idea’s 31 best curry recipes