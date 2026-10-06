31 flavour-packed curry recipes to warm your soul

The beauty of a curry is that so much flavour is packed into a single dish, and that’s why our recipe collection is definitely one to bookmark.
Whether it’s a crowd-pleasing korma, a vegetarian delight, or even a curry pie, we’ve got all your cravings covered.
For those who struggle with spice, don’t be intimidated, because we have recipes for every spice palette.
Fusion foodies, we recommend scrolling to our curry pasta recipe; it’s a must-try.
Find all of our curry recipes below.
New Idea’s 31 best curry recipes
Indian Fish Curry
Cook 28 minutes
This dish is the epitome of comfort in a bowl.
Quick Coconut Beef Curry
Cook 27 minutes
Put this on the table in under 30 minutes.
Beef Korma Curry
Cook 30 minutes
Packed full of flavour, we can guarantee that everyone will love this recipe.
Keralan Green Bean Curry
Cook 40 minutes
Packed with greens, this is perfect when you’re craving a comforting night at home.
Zucchini and Cauliflower Yellow Curry
Cook 40 minutes
You can make this heavenly curry recipe in just three steps.
Sweet Mild Beef Curry
Cook 33 minutes
Sweet with a subtle hint of heat, this one is for curry fans who might struggle with spicy food.
Yellow Curry Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry
Cook 18 minutes
Only three steps to make and on the table in less than 20 minutes? Yes please!
Easy Pork Sausage Curry
20 minutes
This recipe is gluten free, and can be whipped up in three steps.
Massaman Meatball Curry
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 11 minutes
Served with mash, this recipe is hard to beat.
Prawn Laksa
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 4 minutes
Save this recipe for a busy weeknight – you can cook it in less than five minutes.
Easy Pork and Pineapple Curry
Cook 40 minutes
Colourful, tasty and simple? This curry ticks every box.
Chicken Tikka Curry with Rice
Prep 12 minutes, Cook 23 minutes
We recommend this dish for fans of mild curries.
Thai Prawn Skewers with Green Curry Sauce
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 6 minutes
Imagine biting into sweet, juicy prawns, which are perfectly balanced by a herbal and spicy green curry.
Baked Thai Curry Puffs
Cook 50 minutes
A perfect filling packed in a heavenly and flaky pastry… our puffs are what dreams are made of.
Thai Chicken Green Curry Pies
Prep 35 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
There’s nothing better than a delectable pie, so it’s a no-brainer that we put a mouthwatering curry in its centre.
Turmeric, Potato and Chickpea Curry
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Calling all fans of chickpeas, this curry recipe is for you!
Thai Green Curry Chicken Tagliatelle
Prep 5 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Looking for a new pasta recipe to try? How about one with spice and heat?
Massaman Sweet Potato Curry
Prep 5 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
Bright, tasty and filling – everyone will beg you for our foolproof Massaman Sweet Potato Curry recipe.
This fast and simple weeknight dinner will get the big thumbs up from your family!
Thai Green Curry Pies
Cook 50 minutes
If you’re thinking about making these for entertaining, you can make the filling a day ahead. If you have any leftover pies, they can be frozen for up to one month.
Massaman Beef and Potato Pie
Prep 30 minutes, Cook 2 hours and 30 minutes
Looking for a new pie recipe? This one is perfect if you want to impress your guests.
Fresh Spinach and Chickpea Curry
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
This will get a 10 out of 10 from all your vegan/vegetarian friends and family members!
Indian Pork Belly Curry
Cook 2 hours
This curry recipe is rich and decadent, and perfect when you want to spend the night at home.
You won’t be able to get enough of this recipe.
Curry Couscous and Veggie Bake
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Whip it up in four steps.
Vegetable Coconut Curry Noodle Bowls
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
Make this in 25 minutes!
Butter Chicken Curry Pie
Prep 30 minutes, Cook 50 minutes, Rest 20 minutes
Take your butter curry to an all-new level with this delicious version!
Tikka Masala Chicken Pilaf
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 35 minutes
Our Tikka Masala Chicken Pilaf takes its inspiration from the beloved curry.
One-Pot Chicken and Potato Yellow Curry
Prep 38 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Forget takeaway – this curry is even better.
Creamy Chicken Korma Curry
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
You only need eight ingredients to make this delightful and comforting curry.
Yellow Coconut Fish Curry
Prep 5 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
There are only four steps standing between you, and this unforgettable recipe.