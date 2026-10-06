“You’ve got this”: Stars rally around Judith Lucy after her shock cancer news

Australian celebrities have rallied around Judith Lucy, who has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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The 58-year-old announced the heartbreaking news in a candid video posted to Instagram on October 6.

Since she broke the news in the afternoon, stars have sent their well wishes.

“You are my idol JL,” Lisa McCune wrote. “Booked in my mammogram this morning. If you need anything… just shout out and an army of us will be on board.🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷”

“Sending the biggest love to you, icon @officialjudithlucy ❤️,” Sarah Harris commented.

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Nicky Buckley also added, “Thanks for sharing and god bless you for the humour. All the best x”

(Credit: Instagram)

“Jude, sending all the love your way, you’ve got this xxx,” Myf Warhurst commented under the post.

In her video, Judith explained that she received the diagnosis a few weeks ago, after BreastScreen Australia expressed concerns about her mammogram results.

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At the time, she was on her way home from another unrelated medical appointment when she received the news.

She also urged women to keep up with their mammograms.

“Anyway, long story short, I’ve got breast cancer,” she stated.

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“I didn’t want to say anything about it until I knew what was going on,” the former comedian continued.

“I went last Friday for a lumpectomy and a doctor, I’m not making this up, called Doctorr Fun, found more cancer. So we have gone from a lumpectomy to a mastectomy, which I am having Friday week. I said, while you’re there, let’s get rid of the other one.”

She then went on to say that it was in its early stages and is a non-aggressive form of cancer.

Stars have sent Judith Lucy their messages of support after she broke the news of her cancer diagnosis. (Credit: ABC)

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During her video, she said it was ironic that the news came just before her book, Well Well Well … My wellness odyssey from psychics to psychedelics and beyond, is due to hit bookshelves on October 11.

The memoir covers her interest in wellness, giving up performing due to burnout, and her desire to get better.

“Now, fortunately, the book does not end with me going, ‘And I’ve never been healthier.’ In fact, kind of the point of the book is that there are no quick fixes and we should all just be living differently – and lots of jokes,” she explained.

At the end of her video, she said she would keep everyone updated.

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