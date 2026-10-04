James Tobin tackles his biggest challenge yet for his daughter

To say James Tobin has a bit on his plate would be quite the understatement!

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In addition to his work as Weekend Sunrise’s weather presenter – a role he has held since 2009 and which regularly takes him around the country – James, 46, is deep in training for the New York Marathon in November.

He’s also proudly lacing up his sneakers as an ambassador for Tour de Cure’s Step Out for Cancer charity fun run on October 11.

But by far the most time-consuming element in James’ life – in the best possible way, of course! – is being a doting dad to his daughter Tilda. James and wife Farrah welcomed their gorgeous little girl in November last year.

James Tobin is ready to (Credit: Instagram)

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“Becoming a dad has been the most joyous experience,” James tells New Idea. “I’ve loved every little milestone and smile.”

“Of course, there have been sleepless nights and exhaustion, but as soon as she smiles or gives us a little cuddle, everything is OK.”

Tilda has become James’ very willing little running buddy, as he trains for the marathon, thanks to a canny gift from his clever wife!

“For my last birthday, Farrah bought me a running pram and it’s been a great way to do stuff together as a family,” James explains. “Tilda loves ‘zoomies’, so I think she’s going to become intolerant of us walking anywhere now!”

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As a runner – and a first-time dad – James says it was a “no-brainer” to sign on for his second year as an ambassador for Step Out for Cancer’s fun run event.

“The reason why I’m involved is because I think it’s important to do something for others that’s bigger than yourself,” he says thoughtfully.

“Tilda is too little to understand that yet, but it’s the example that I want to set for her as a dad. I’m doing this work for my daughter.”

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James adds that he expects he’ll tackle a 5km or 10km run at the event.

“I love this run – now in its second year – because it’s a big, family-friendly celebration,” he explains. “All ages can get involved.”

James is passionate about supporting and raising money for Australian cancer research charities because he lost his mum, Christa, to breast cancer in 2019.

James Tobin is ready to set an example for his daughter, Tilda. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Almost every Aussie has been touched by cancer,” he says.

“I’ve lost family and friends to it, but what also drives me to support the fundraising work is that I would love for Australia to be able to say in the future that we were at the forefront of these incredible breakthroughs and even cures – but they take money.”

Having lost someone so close to him, family time is incredibly precious to James, no matter how busy he is.

“I just got to enjoy my first Father’s Day with my daughter and it was really special,” he says.

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“We deliberately didn’t do anything too big – it was just about getting together and having a barbie with my Dad. It was really special to have the three generations together on the day. I felt incredibly fortunate and grateful.”