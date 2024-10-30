Australian television presenter James Tobin has officially married his long-term partner Farrah in a secret ceremony in rural NSW.

The 44-year-old tied the knot in front of their family and friends at an intimate ceremony held at the Junee Licorice and Chocolate factory in the NSW Riverina region.



James shared some sweet photographs from their wedding day to his Instagram story.

What a beautiful couple! (Credit: Instagram)

James is a beloved reporter on Sunrise and the weather presenter on Weekend Sunrise. He announced his engagement to Farrah in October 2023.

James shared a beautiful picture of the couple along with a heartfelt caption announcing their news.

Everyone took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple on their next phase.

James and Farrah got engaged in October 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

“A bit of news… we’re getting married ❤️ A lot of my life is lived out on TV, but I’ve also kept some things private because, well, not everything needs to be out there,” James wrote in his announcement.

“I’m thrilled to tell you I asked Farrah to marry me and she said “yes”.

“For those who don’t know Farrah she’s a ray of sunshine in this world. She’s brilliant and beautiful, funny and clever, a kind heart who saves lives and runs ultra marathons in her spare time.

“The last couple of years of our relationship have been long distance while Farrah has been in Perth completing a fellowship in interventional cardiology and I couldn’t be prouder of her. Finally, she’s coming home to our little place and we’re looking forward to starting the next chapter of our lives together. I’m the happiest man alive 💫.”

The photo shows them both with big, beautiful smiles to commemorate their engagement… the ring looks beautiful too!

James and Farrah took a quick trip to Hamilton Island to celebrate their engagement. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m glad you waited til I met her and officially approved. I know it slowed things down but it was the right thing to do… but more importantly wooohooo!!!! Much love to you both @james_tobin and Farrah ❤️❤️❤️,” The Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur said.

“So thrilled for you both. What an exciting year ahead,” Better Homes and Gardens star Johanna Griggs said.

After announcing their engagement, the lovebirds took a getaway trip to Hamilton Island. James took to Instagram to share the cutest moments from their time away together.

He shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, leaving a heartfelt message in the caption: “We were overwhelmed by the messages of love and support after our engagement… thank you 🙏 back to reality after an incredible time on the amazing @hamiltonisland 🏝️ ❤️ 💍.”

