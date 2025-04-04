Does being a mum make you funnier? Becky Lucas explains

While plenty has changed in Becky Lucas’s life since becoming a first-time mum just over a year ago, her comedy has stayed the same.

Or has it?

Speaking with New Idea about her brand new stand-up show ‘Things Have Changed But The Essence Remains’, Becky is adamant that while motherhood has irrevocably changed her, it hasn’t changed her comedy completely – just refined it.

Becky’s new comedy show is one you won’t want to miss! (Credit: Supplied)

“I have been doing comedy for a long time but I feel that I’m [at the top of my game] currently even though I’m sleep-deprived,” she tells us.

“Even being a mum in general I think people (especially male comedians) expect that you’re going to be a different person, that motherhood is your identity and you can’t be anything else”

“I’m still the same person but inevitably changed by [becoming a mum],” she adds of the inspiration behind her show name.

It’s been a challenging few years for the comedian. (Credit: Instagram)

While motherhood has been a beautiful time for Becky, it hasn’t always been easy after her darling son George was diagnosed with a heart defect when he was still in utero and needed heart surgery when he was only five months old.

“[It was] the most intense, scary, anxious thing to go through,” she shares candidly with New Idea.

“I guess for me [I asked myself] how do you be a comedian still when you go through something like that….but I still am.”

“You think you’re going to be so changed by things but you’re still kinda of you,” she added.

Baby George has done plenty to inspire his mother’s comedy since being born! (Credit: Instagram)

So does Becky think she’s become funnier since bringing life into the world? Or just more delirious due to a lack of sleep?

“I do think you’re more free of mind [being a mum],” she tells us.

“I spend less time worrying about what the audience will think and because of that, I think I am a bit more confident on stage and [I’m able to] reach a new level of authenticity. Audiences like me more now as I just turn up and say things as true to myself as I can be because I don’t have time to find any other way to say it.”

While her son is an obvious source of inspiration, Becky says her “really funny friends” like Anne Edmonds, Cameron James, and former roommate and Taskmaster co-host Tom Cashman, help fuel her creativity.

“I’ve always just wanted to make a funny thing with my funny friends. The dream is to work on something with your friends and the people in comedy that you love.”

As for what the future holds after she finishes touring her show, Becky is adamant that despite her connection to Tom, her baby George is her “Taskmaster at the moment.”

“One day I would love to do Taskmaster,” she reveals.

“I was also actually meant to do [I’m A Celeb], I’d been fitted for the khakis and everything and I canceled it, I just got so much anxiety.”

“But it was amazing timing because I got to do the Conan O’Brien show in America [instead]. It was like this weird message from the universe: ‘Don’t go to the jungle.’”

If you’re interested in catching Becky on tour with her show ‘Things Have Changed, But The Essence Remains’ she’ll be performing on the below dates across Australia: