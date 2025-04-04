Contestants on Married at First Sight take part in the show months in advance, but it’s not always an indication of where they are now.
Some are lucky enough to walk away finding the love of their life, and others leave without it, but instead with a deeper understanding of themselves.
But there’s also another part to being on one of Australia’s most-watched reality shows – exposure.
We all know the drill by now 12 seasons in – brides and grooms make the most of their time on the show, to establish lucrative careers.
Whether it’s establishing their own businesses, going on other shows, or securing collaborations with brands, some contestants embrace it.
Even though season 12 has only just wrapped up, it seems some are already embracing their newfound fame!
Find out below about all of the MAFS cast members, and what they are up to now.
Where are 2025 MAFS brides and grooms now?
Carina Mirabile
While she’s been on MAFS, Carina has been bringing her A-Game when it comes to her hair, make-up and wardrobe.
During her time on the show, her hairstylist Jacob Muller posted several behind-the-scenes videos of the bride getting ready for dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.
Could we see more beauty and fashion content from Carina? Perhaps!
She’s also been a face for Valli Snacks’ superfood gummies.
Ryan Donnelly
Before going on MAFS, Ryan had some acting credits to his name. They include Neighbours, and NCIS: Sydney, and also appearing on Beauty and the Geek.
According to The Daily Mail, he was spotted on the set of a Hollywood film in February.
He’s also been seen in the first episode of The Last Anniversary, which was produced by Nicole Kidman.
Billy Belcher
Loveable larrikin Billy has created a joint TikTok account with his pal Dave Hand, where they’ve been posting all their behind-the-scenes shenanigans.
Could the duo go into business together? We will have to wait and see because one source told the Daily Mail that the pair have since fallen out.
Along with this, Billy has joined the personalised video platform Cameo and is currently charging $55.30 per video. He has also been making club appearances.
Dave Hand
Along with the joint TikTok account with Billy, Dave has also joined Cameo!
At the moment, he is charging $71.10 per video and has a five-star rating.
His other TikTok account @siliconevalleycaulking, which appears to be for business, has already been liked more than one million times.
Perhaps we will see more of this content in the future!
Jacqui Burfoot
While the show has been airing, Jacqui has been been busy spilling lots of MAFS behind-the-scenes secrets on her @jacquelineleejewellery Instagram account.
One has been that she’s now in a committed relationship with groom Clint Rice!
The account also promotes her jewellery brand called Jacqueline Lee, which sells “timeless, everyday essentials – designed to be lived in”.
Along with the jewellery brand, the bride is also on Cameo, now charging $93.22 per video. According to the Cameo leader board, she’s listed as one of the top creators, ranked 44th.
While she has been doing this, she also told SkyNews.com.au that she did not return to her job as a lawyer since the show aired in January, because of the mental toll it took on her.
“I essentially left my job after I tried to go back to work because I was mentally distressed and couldn’t work,” she said.
“I’ve been unable to continue my career… I’ve been left to fend on my own, basically.”
Clint Rice
While’s been happy with Jacqui, Clint, who came in as an intruder, is also on Cameo.
On the platform, where people request personalised videos, he was charging $39.50 but is now advertising $15.82 per video.
According to LinkedIn, the former golfer is still part of PGA Australia.
Rhi Disljenkovic
Rhi has been spotted sporting Samaralovesus lingerie on the business’ Instagram page!
While it hasn’t been tagged as a paid post, and the bride’s account is not tagged, it could hint at a future partnership.
She also told Yahoo Lifestyle that she’d be interested in competing on The Block in the future.
Jeff Gobbels
Jeff also told Yahoo Lifestyle he was an avid fan of The Block, and would consider going on the show in the future.
He said his time on MAFS was positive and he enjoyed working with Channel Nine.
“I thought it’d be a great fit for us to go on The Block. It’s a show that I’ve actually watched for a few years and I find it really entertaining,” he said.
Beth Kelly
Beth has become a fan-favourite on MAFS, even when the show has been airing in the UK.
When asked by Yahoo Lifestyle if she would appear on the English version of the show if she was asked.
“Of course I f**king would! Why not?” she said. “I’ve obviously not been able to find myself an Australian lad, so I may as well go back to my home roots and try and find a Brit. Sign me up!
“I would love to do it. I’d do it in a heartbeat.”
Morena Farina
Like Jacqui and other contestants, Morena has not held back about her time on MAFS on her other Instagram account @djmorenaofficial.
Along with that, she’s back doing what she loves – cranking up the tunes as an events DJ!
Jamie Marinos
Jamie has been spotted out and about while MAFS has been airing.
According to the Daily Mail, she was seen in Sydney with Awhina, and they were both invited by Showpo to attend one of Dua Lipa’s concerts.
Perhaps Jamie will be representing Showpo in the future, so watch this space!
Awhina Rutene
Maybe a Showpo collaboration is on the cards for Awhina, who was seen at an event for the brand, and went as a VIP to a Dua Lipa concert in Sydney.
Tony Mojanovski
In a recent Instagram post, Ryan hinted that Tony has been busy making merchandise.
In the photo, his shirt says “Tony Time”, which became his catchphrase when he wanted alone time in his marriage with Morena.
It’s not the first time Tony has mentioned creating merchandise, so perhaps we will find out more soon!