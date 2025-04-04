Contestants on Married at First Sight take part in the show months in advance, but it’s not always an indication of where they are now.

Some are lucky enough to walk away finding the love of their life, and others leave without it, but instead with a deeper understanding of themselves.

But there’s also another part to being on one of Australia’s most-watched reality shows – exposure.

We all know the drill by now 12 seasons in – brides and grooms make the most of their time on the show, to establish lucrative careers.

MAFS contestants have been busy while the show has been airing.

Whether it’s establishing their own businesses, going on other shows, or securing collaborations with brands, some contestants embrace it.

Even though season 12 has only just wrapped up, it seems some are already embracing their newfound fame!

Find out below about all of the MAFS cast members, and what they are up to now.

Where are 2025 MAFS brides and grooms now?

