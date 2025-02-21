When it comes to this season of Married at First Sight, bride Jacqui Burfoot has been raising eyebrows.

Advertisement

Since marrying self-proclaimed “warrior” Ryan Donnelly, their relationship has been full of ups and downs.

Despite the show currently airing, she has been taking to social media to provide more context about scenes on MAFS, and the public’s perception of her.

Find out what Jacqui has been up to, and what she’s said about the show.

Jacqui has been speaking about her time on the show on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Does Jacqui from MAFS have a website?

While MAFS has been airing, Jacqui has been providing updates about the show, and her business on her @jacquelineleejewellery Instagram page.

The brand is called Jacqueline Lee, which sells “timeless, everyday essentials – designed to be lived in”, ranging from $40 to $50.

According to Website Age Checker, which analyses the creation of sites, her website was made in February 2025.

There were some positive moments at their wedding, but it was not picture-perfect. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

What has Jacqui said about MAFS?

Cast members are expected to keep their lips sealed about upcoming storylines, but Jacqui has been spilling the beans.

The MAFS Gossip Instagram page shared a screenshot of a photo of Jacqui, with text elaborating about her time on the show.

“I agree – my character makes no sense – that’s not my fault – blame the editors!” she said.

“More than happy to spill the tea so you can get to know the real me and my story!”

Advertisement

Invested in finding a life partner, she said she took the experiment seriously but did admit to playing it up “a tiny bit” for the cameras”.

She has also emphasised that she wants her partner to prioritise her, which she’s repeated on Instagram.

“Yes – I want my partner to put me first. Why? Because I deserve that. You don’t need to lie to do so… just some basic IQ & EQ,” she wrote separately on social media.

“AND YES, everyone deserves that?! I’m on this show looking for a long-term partner… a future dad to my kids. I don’t want to raise kids around a man who doesn’t build me up. I want a man who builds me up, AND then our kids and daughters too!! Why is that not something MAFS would want to showcase?!”

Advertisement

Despite Jacqui and Ryan questioning why they were matched in the first place, they continue to write stay. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Another point of contention for the couple is when Ryan finds out that Jacqui texts Jeff to meet with him privately and without his wife Rhi.

Jacqui has since released a screen recording scrolling through her text exchanges with Jeff, which started with her asking about an invite from the activewear brand Stax.

As she scrolls through the video, another text reveals she is struggling and wants help through a particular situation.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to drag you into an uncomfortable situation with production, but if you were open to advice, I’d love to get it,” she said.

When asked if she wanted to speak with him one-on-one or with Rhi, she said she was happy to speak with them both, but thought it was better just to speak with him and get a male perspective.

Jacqui and Ryan’s relationship has been volatile from the beginning. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Jacqui has revealed that her relationship with Ryan was not meant to be.

Advertisement

In the picture shared by MAFS Gossip, she revealed she has found someone who has all the qualities she’s asked for.

“Sometimes miracles happen because today I am in fact in happy and in a loving long-term relationship!” she gushed.

It seems she does not think highly of her TV groom, because she referred to him as “Temu Tate” in another post on her page. Yikes!

So how far do she and Ryan go through the experiment? And did she connect with this mystery gentleman after final vows?

Advertisement

We will have to wait and see!

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.