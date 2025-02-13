These two seemed like a match made in heaven with similar values and energies, and their wedding was drama-free!

But MAFS fans’ hopes were dashed when Ashleigh was left shocked about Jake’s comments during the photo-ranking challenge.

Reeling from the confessions, she said it was nasty and could have been delivered without malice – much to Jake’s annoyance.

With the change in dynamics, the bride guiltily confessed she told Sierah about his comments, which Jake could not get past.

Unable to put aside their differences at the commitment ceremony, Ashleigh wrote to stay in the hopes of making it work.

But the relationship ended before it could fully develop when Jake left a day later, forcing Ashleigh to also pack her bags.

