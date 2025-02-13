Every year, we are promised love and genuine relationships on Married at First Sight, which sometimes happens, but on many other occasions, does not work out.
In 2025, this has been no exception.
Although the show has not been on for long, a number of couples have already called it quits.
Find out below which couples have parted ways.
Which MAFS 2025 couples are still together?
Jake and Ashleigh
These two seemed like a match made in heaven with similar values and energies, and their wedding was drama-free!
But MAFS fans’ hopes were dashed when Ashleigh was left shocked about Jake’s comments during the photo-ranking challenge.
Reeling from the confessions, she said it was nasty and could have been delivered without malice – much to Jake’s annoyance.
With the change in dynamics, the bride guiltily confessed she told Sierah about his comments, which Jake could not get past.
Unable to put aside their differences at the commitment ceremony, Ashleigh wrote to stay in the hopes of making it work.
But the relationship ended before it could fully develop when Jake left a day later, forcing Ashleigh to also pack her bags.
Katie and Tim
Although Katie and Tim were the third couple to say I do, they were the second to part ways.
Their wedding was anything but a fairytale when Tim confessed he did not feel a spark with Katie, and she did not match his “short, petite, blond or brunette” type.
Then came their miserable honeymoon, which was followed by a disastrous dinner party, which ended with Tim storming out.
Left reeling with the news he went back to Melbourne to get some space, Katie moved into their apartment alone. Despite his exit, Tim returned for the commitment ceremony where they both wrote leave.
Since leaving the show, Katie has been doing well and focusing on self-development.
Lauren and Eliot
On paper, Lauren and Eliot seemed like a match, but it was not meant to be.
Bonding over their shared desire for a traditional family set-up, their wedding was disrupted by the bride’s sister Tamara and her comments.
Things continued to take a turn when Eliot left their honeymoon after two days, saying his “non-negotiables” were not met.
Despite harsh truths from John Aitken, Eliot left the experiment, which forced Lauren to pack her bags after attending the dinner party solo.
However, the confident groom might be making a return.
