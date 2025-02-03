While people are watching Tony Mojanovski’s journey to find love on Married at First Sight, they might not know about his brave, life-saving act.

Before the 53-year-old tied the knot with single mother of two Morena Farina, he jumped into the ocean to help three anglers.

The Illawarra Mercury reported that the hopeful groom was walking his dog in Port Kembla on April 25, 2022, when he saw three men swept off the rocks at Hill 60.

The paper said it was known as a notorious fishing spot in the Wollongong suburb, and he was one of the bystanders who jumped into action.

Two of the men were rescued at the scene, but 19-year-old Brenden Buxton Herd later died.

Tony posted a video to Facebook in the area on the day, where he spoke about the dangers of rock fishing.

“This is why you don’t fish at Honeycomb on bad days,” he said with scratches on his face and blood streaming down his leg. He was then rushed to hospital with a broken shoulder and several cuts.

Tony was excited when he saw Morena walk down the aisle. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Looking for love on MAFS

Tony is the oldest groom on this season of MAFS and is ready to find someone to “grow young” with.

Married twice before, he is determined to find the love that his parents had. The groom revealed that he lost his parents and they left him his childhood home.

“When you get married you’re supposed to be together forever, so it’s a little bit heartbreaking for me that I’m by myself at my age,” he said in his piece-to-camera.

He was immediately taken by his bride. “When I saw her smiling, I couldn’t stop smiling,” he gushed in his wedding episode. “It was just a beautiful feeling.”

The couple got married on New South Wales’ South Coast at Terrara House.

Morena and Tony were the second-last couple who said “I do”. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What did Tony say in his wedding vows?

Morena said her vows first, where she spoke about never feeling the warmth of love, and finding her way as an independent woman.

When Tony began to read his vows, he said the experts “sent me an angel”.

“The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries, or the way she combs her hair. The beauty of a woman is seen in her eyes, that is the doorway to her heart. The place where love resides,” he continued.

“So from this moment on I’ll be looking for that, where love resides, and hopefully earn the right to have it with me. I promise you’ll always walk in front of me and fear nothing because you’ll know exactly who is walking behind you.

“I promise to consistently evolve with you and most importantly to promise to always make you smile.”

He said it was a tradition in Macedonian culture for the parents to gift something to the bride, and gifted Morena a necklace in their absence.

Morena and Tony enjoyed drinks and danced the night away. (Credit: Channel Nine)

