He may be the oldest groom in the experiment, but for young at-heart Tony Mojanovski, he’s hoping to find an everlasting love to last the rest of his life on Married at First Sight – could this be with his bride Morena Farina?

Advertisement

The self-described fire-cracker is also putting her trust in the experts to match her with a man who matches her energy after spending 29 years in a “suffocating” and loveless marriage.

For 53-year-old charter captain Tony, he says he’s looking for a woman who is “strong-minded, driven, and knows what she wants.”

Describing his fun-loving future wife without even realising it, Mel, John, and Alesandra are certain that 57-year-old DJ and fitness instructor Morena is the perfect woman for him.

While Tony doesn’t have children of his own, Morena is a proud mum to two beautiful kids, a son Stefan, and daughter Olivia. As a carer for Stefan due to his disability, Morena says she is looking for a partner who will not only open their heart to her but also to her children, describing them as a “package deal.”

Advertisement

“My kids are my best friends, my anchors, my world.”

The oldest couple in our experiment are uniting in their desire to find someone to spend the rest of their lives with. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As they prepare for their wedding day, groom Tony goes back to his Macedonian roots, doing shots with his bridal party of 70-proof RAKIJA (which they describe as “rocket fuel”) to give the celebrations a kick, also partaking in the shaving of the groom to mark the transition from bachelorhood to married life.

At the same time, our bride-to-be is having her dream dress fitted by her friend Josephine. Lamenting over the woman she has become, it’s an emotional and exciting moment for the mother-of-two as she nervously awaits meeting her groom for the first time.

Advertisement

“This dress means everything to me because the person I was with would never have allowed me to wear this dress because it’s showing too much.”

“For Mum to find her person would mean the world to us just because she’s been through so much and deserves to find love,” an emotional Olivia then shares with producers shortly after.

Family is everything to Morea. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While both bride and groom had pre-wedding nerves, from the moment they locked eyes sparks flew, the couple quickly learned that they share the same values when it comes to family.

Advertisement

“Wow,” an enamoured Tony said aloud about his soon-to-be wife as she walked down the aisle.

“That smile just melted my heart. Those eyes, the way he looked at me, wow,” an equally shell-shocked, Morena shared with producers shortly after.

Despite Tony’s cousin Stephen voicing his concerns about Morena’s age at the reception, the groom is quick to shut him down, revealing he believes there is something worth exploring in their new relationship

While Morena is based in Victoria and Tony in Wollongong, something tells us this marriage has what it takes to make it in the real world. But only time will tell!

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.