While Married at First Sight Australia has had its fair share of broken marriages over the years, fans are hopeful that newlyweds Ashleigh Ackerman and Jake Luik will be the exception.

Advertisement

From the moment audiences are introduced to the 34-year-old and 30-year-old, their similarities are striking.

Both reaching a point in their lives where starting a family is a priority, the experts pair them together with the hopes that the quirky couple can match each other’s energy and bond over a mutual love of children.

Ashleigh is looking to meet her match on MAFS. Could that be Jake? (Credit: Channel Nine)

For high school teacher Jake, he says despite being full of love he has struggled to find the right partner in the past. Describing his dream woman as someone with “great banter and a light-hearted nature”, he’s describing his future wife Ashleigh without even knowing it yet!

Advertisement

“I love love,” the self-described “quirky, nerdy guy” shares with producers before his nuptials.

“I just want someone who is fun and light-hearted. I want my partner to be my best friend.”

Speaking of his bride, Ashleigh is also a teacher and even owns her very own dance studio.

“I’m a big kid [at heart],” says Ashleigh.

Advertisement

“I’m just looking for me but in a man.”

Jake describes himself as a “big kid at heart.” (Credit: Channel Nine)

On their big day, a nervous Jake accidentally mistakes the Maid of Honour for his bride, but the moment he locks eyes with Ashleigh, his fears disappear and the pair instantly click.

“She’s gorgeous. Like wow. Lovely smile,” a smitten Jake says to himself out loud without realising.

Advertisement

“He’s beautiful. I definitely like what I see,” an equally enamored Ashleigh shares with producers after their romantic first kiss.

We only see bright things ahead in the future for these lovebirds!