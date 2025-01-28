What you see is what you get with colourful Married at First Sight bride Jamie, but there’s certainly more than meets the eye in her groom Dave.

At a whopping 6ft 6″ tall and covered in tattoos, the 36-year-old is often misjudged as a “bad boy” – but that couldn’t be further from the truth!

Despite his intimidating appearance, the self-described big friendly giant says he is looking for a confident woman with a big personality to bring him out of his shy and reserved shell.

And 27-year-old Jamie is the perfect person to do that – at least according to the experts.

Both Jamie and Dave are each other’s type – could this be a rare MAFS success story? (Credit: Channel Nine)

Describing her type as someone covered in tattoos who looks like they are doing “20 to life” in prison, on the surface level Dave is Jamie’s dream husband.

And given she also wants a man who despite looking like a “bad boy” is soft on the inside, something tells us this pairing has the potential to be something beautiful.

“[I want] someone to have the babies with,” an excitable Jamie tells the cameras – could that be with Dave?

For the Victorian-based builder, the day of his wedding started on a bittersweet note as he prepared for the biggest day of his life without his father by his side. Lamenting sadly to himself, Dave reveals that his beloved dad is currently in hospital battling cancer.

Across the pond, boisterous bride Jamie can hardly contain her excitement as she gets ready to marry at first sight with her sister Georgia by her side.

As she walked down the aisle, it was clear to viewers that it could potentially be love at first sight for Jamie as well and she spotted Dave, ecstatic at his height and body ink.

“Is that a neck tatt?” she screams before Dave even has the chance to turn around.

Dave has described himself as a “big-friendly giant.” (Credit: Channel Nine)

After exchanging equally heartfelt and hilarious vows, the newlyweds learned more about each other during their wedding photoshoot, their clear connection evident as the day progressed into the night.

From wanting children, to not driving hatchbacks, even the bride and groom’s mothers can’t believe how intense the chemistry is between the pair.

While there were tears as Dave showed his vulnerable side in an emotional speech about his father, it was Jamie who supported him, leaving the groom encouraged by the experts decision to pair him with Jamie.

We certainly can’t wait to see what’s next for the couple!

