Did MAFS 2025 bride Lauren date MAFS 2024 groom Jono?

Controversial Married at First Sight bride Lauren Hall tied the knot with groom Eliot Donovan in the very first episode of season 12, but it’s her former relationship with Jono McCullough that has all of Australia talking!

In case you need your memory jogged, Jono starred in the 2024 series of MAFS where he was paired with Lauren Dunn.

After a tumultuous time in the experiment, the duo went their separate ways.

But the collective jaws of a nation dropped when at the reunion dinner party Jono walked in with Ellie Dix, another bride from the show who had previously left the relationship after her failed marriage to Ben Walters.

Who could have ever predicted that this former couple would both go on to star separately on MAFS? (Credit: Channel Nine)

Fast forward to January 2025 and it was revealed that Lauren Hall previously dated Jono prior to his time on the reality television series.

Reports suggest that the former couple were together for around three months before splitting for good in January 2023.

It is understood that their break-up was on good terms and the pair parted ways after realising they were “too different” and that they had been friends for almost a decade before making things official.

Speaking with MailOnline, an insider source revealed that casting producers were unaware of their connection before Lauren was cast as a bride in the 2025 season.

“Production was hoping to quietly sweep it under the rug, but word got around that she was appearing on the show and they knew each other.”

Jono and Lauren ended their relationship after spending time on MAFS. It’s unfortunately looking like Lauren and Eliot may follow in their footsteps. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While Jono walked away from the experiment having found love (just not with his original bride), it isn’t looking like Lauren will be as lucky.

Insider sources have revealed that her marriage to Eliot will end in disaster after her groom Eliot storms off during their honeymoon.

The bride has also reportedly refused to hand over access to her social media accounts as is tradition to the team at Channel Nine.

“Lauren feels like she wasted her time on this experiment,” a source close to the reality star told the Daily Mail.

“She genuinely went on the show hoping to meet someone she wouldn’t come across in her usual circles, but she quickly realised the whole thing was a farce.”