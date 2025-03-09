Are MAFS’ Dave and Veronica secretly dating?

Jamie and Dave have long been one of Married At First Sight’s most rock-solid couples – just a week ago Jamie, 29, was telling the other girls that she wants to start a family with him!

“I want to have a bunch of his little babies,” she told fellow bride Beth on the first night of the retreat, adding she had “never felt like this before”.

But, things take a sudden and shocking downturn in episodes to air this week – after account manager Jamie tells Dave she loves him; she’s blindsided when he doesn’t reciprocate.

Can the lovebirds resolve their differences? (Credit: Channel Nine).

“Jamie has always worn her heart on her sleeve, but she didn’t want to rush into telling Dave how she was feeling,” a MAFS insider tells New Idea, saying she was devastated when he didn’t say it back.

“It’s left her questioning their whole relationship,” they added.

Things take an even further turn for the worse when builder Dave exhibits some very dismissive and selfish behaviour towards Jamie that leaves his wife – and the other couples – gobsmacked at this week’s dinner party.

Dave’s also recently been spotted out partying with other grooms – with Jamie nowhere to be seen.

Dave is paired with Veronica in this week’s Partner Swap challenge… (Caption: Media Mode).

He’s also turning his TV fame into a money-making opportunity, charging fans $72 to send shout-out videos via his new Cameo account.

On top of this, New Idea has obtained pics of Dave enjoying laughs with bride Veronica (who Dave has been paired with in this week’s Partner Swap challenge) once cameras had stopped rolling, which has led to Jamie wondering if he’s the man she thinks he is.

…and they seem to be getting along very well indeed! (Caption: Media Mode).

“Jamie can’t understand how it went so wrong, so fast. She was already imagining their future. She was so distraught by how things fell apart during this week,” the insider said.

However, our insider also speculates the “very sudden” cooling in Jamie and Dave’s relationship may be a storyline ruse by production to add some spice to an otherwise plain-sailing relationship.

Only time will tell!