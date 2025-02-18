Although Eliot was not on Married at First Sight for long, he definitely made quite the impression!

Not just on people watching at home, but also the experts and his fellow participants in the experiment.

Unlucky the first time around, he has now returned to the show once again as an intruder.

But we will have to wait and see what unfolds with Eliot and his new wife Veronica – especially with his previous wife Lauren also returning to the experiment.

Eliot has been matched with personal trainer and actress Veronica Cloherty. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Veronica Cloherty?

Despite finding a new match for him, the experts still have reservations about how he will approach marriage a second time around following his disastrous relationship with Lauren.

In a piece-to-camera, the controversial groom says his one-on-one time with John Aitken made him reflect on what went wrong.

“I’m too specific and too argumentative and too, difficult I think,” he confessed, adding he wanted to do better this time and be more open.

Despite the experts’ apprehensions, he has now been matched with personal trainer and actress Veronica Cloherty.

She is a two-time Miss Universe Australia finalist, and starred in the feature film Streets of Colour, the short films Fuse and While We Live, and the RIFK series. She also dabbled in theatre and released a short film in 2024.

Hailing from Sydney, the confident and outgoing bride is tired of the dating scene and is ready to find someone to start a family with.

“It’s hard to find a partner who can match my energy plus everything else I’m looking for,” she laments in a piece-to-camera, and says she does not tolerate “b*** s***”.

In the lead-up to their wedding, the new pair both confess separately they are both looking for someone honest and authentic.

We will have to wait and see if Veronica and Eliot make it work. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happens at Eliot and Veronica’s wedding?

Smiling when they first meet, Eliot asks his bride if she recognises him much to her confusion. Her friends are also wary about him when they see nobody attending the wedding on his side.

Pushing this aside, Veronica reads her vows first and Eliot says in a confessional that he likes her energy and is keen to spend more time with her.

Following his wife, Eliot shares cryptic vows that not only confuse the bride, but also her friends. They have their answers though when he shares that this is his second MAFS wedding, and he admits he only stayed for a couple of days.

Despite the concerns from her friends, Eliot assures them the relationship did not just work out and he is ready to stick around this time.

Veronica is ready to find the one. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happens at Eliot and Veronica’s honeymoon?

As the couple learn more about one another on their romantic honeymoon in Mudgee, Veronica opens up and says that she has endometriosis, which impacts her chances of having a baby.

Upon hearing this, Eliot says he appreciates her honesty and vulnerability, which strengthens their bond.

