The Married at First Sight experiment is set to have a shake-up with three more couples entering the experiment!

The original couples are set to attend the weddings, so there is no doubt drama is around the corner.

While some familiar faces are set to return after being unlucky the first time, we are sure they will ruffle feathers.

Read more about the first intruder couple below.

Beth and Teejay are the first intruders to get married. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Teejay Halkias and Beth Kelly

Teejay is ready to meet the love of his life and dreams of settling down and becoming a dad.

Coming from a large Greek and Indian family, the 28-year-old is the last of seven siblings to be single, and is determined to change that!

Having previously been in two long-term relationships, he describes himself as a loving, caring, and tentative partner, and wants to be with someone who makes him laugh and emotionally and mentally stimulates him.

While he has a busy social calendar, the Queenslander would love to come home to someone at night.

In a sneak peek of the first wedding released by 9Entertainment, he says he wants to find his happily ever after. “I want to be a success story for this experiment. I want a wife forever,” he says.

It’s not the business development manager’s first time on reality TV – he also appeared on the 15th season of Big Brother Australia.

The hopeful groom is matched with Beth; who is diving headfirst into love having never had a boyfriend. Despite her lack of experience, she knows exactly what she wants – someone who can make her laugh and make her feel comfortable to be herself.

She is ready to share her life with someone and settle down. Originally hailing from Lancashire in Northwest England, the 28-year-old moved to Australia as a teenager and calls Queensland home.

Usually, the one others lean on for support, she describes herself as brutally honest and someone who calls a spade a spade.

Perhaps love will be on the cards for Teejay and Beth. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happens at Teejay and Beth’s wedding?

Upon first seeing one another on their wedding day, it was an instant spark.

Bonding over their vows and shared values, they said they were ready to take the next step with one another.

“I’m ready to love deeply and without reservation,” Teejay says during his vows.

While they shared sweet moments throughout their wedding, Beth said she was nervous to tell her husband that she had not been in a relationship.

Surprised at the revelation, he puts her at ease with a kiss. In a piece-to-camera, he says he is surprised that nobody has appreciated the woman she is.

Only time will tell if these two make it work!

