The Married at First Sight couples retreat gives brides and grooms the chance to let their hair down, but the fun always has drama attached.
While contestants bond or get into yelling matches, the properties also make this part of the experiment special.
From Byron Bay to Bargo, check out where the couples have stayed during the infamous retreats.
Where is the MAFS couples retreat filmed?
Hinterland House
Byron Bay
This isn’t the first time this four-bedroom homestead and two adjoining cottages have been used for the MAFS couples retreat.
The cast of 2024 also called it home, and despite only being there for a short time, plenty of chaos went down.
2025 has been no exception in the drama department, with Lauren and Clint’s relationship being questioned, and issues coming up between Jacqui and Ryan.
Now, forget the couples, here’s what you need to know about the heritage-listed property.
The estate was built in 1906 for a prominent pastoral family in the Northern Rivers and showcases Federation-style architecture.
Surrounded by the hinterlands of Byron Bay, the main homestead was crafted with hand-made bricks and locally milled timbers. Amongst 20 acres of macadamia orchards and gardens, people can also relax in the mineral-heated swimming pool, or by the fire pit.
It is also a popular wedding venue and features high ceilings, stained glass windows, and parquet flooring, and the adjoining cottages also have private living areas and alfresco decks.
It’s now owned by Brisbane-based hospitality entrepreneur Mitch Carter, who bought the property for $2.75 million in 2016. It was up for $15 million in 2024 but did not sell.
Learn more about it and book your stay at hinterlandhouse.com.au.
Kalinya Estate
Bargo
Recognise Kalinya Estate? That’s because it was the idyllic backdrop for MAFS couples retreats in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Perhaps you remember Al diving into the dam and scaring the ducks, or Melinda and Evelyn spying on the boys night.
This five-star luxury estate is less than a two-hour drive from Sydney and has won a variety of tourism awards. A popular venue for weddings, stays and corporate events, the homestead, lodge, and barn can house up to 34 guests.
The lodge was built in the 1850s as local nurses’ quarters in the Wollondilly region and the barn, which has been converted into stables, was once used to build submarines and as a machinery workshop.
Situated on five acres, it features manicured gardens, an arena to play sports, a pool house, a dam, a tennis and basketball court, an orchard, and a round yard.
People can also kick back with the year-round outdoor pool, hot tub, beauty services, and giant chess board.
Enquire and book your stay at booking.com.
Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.