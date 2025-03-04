This isn’t the first time this four-bedroom homestead and two adjoining cottages have been used for the MAFS couples retreat.

The cast of 2024 also called it home, and despite only being there for a short time, plenty of chaos went down.

2025 has been no exception in the drama department, with Lauren and Clint’s relationship being questioned, and issues coming up between Jacqui and Ryan.

Now, forget the couples, here’s what you need to know about the heritage-listed property.

The estate was built in 1906 for a prominent pastoral family in the Northern Rivers and showcases Federation-style architecture.

Surrounded by the hinterlands of Byron Bay, the main homestead was crafted with hand-made bricks and locally milled timbers. Amongst 20 acres of macadamia orchards and gardens, people can also relax in the mineral-heated swimming pool, or by the fire pit.

It is also a popular wedding venue and features high ceilings, stained glass windows, and parquet flooring, and the adjoining cottages also have private living areas and alfresco decks.

It’s now owned by Brisbane-based hospitality entrepreneur Mitch Carter, who bought the property for $2.75 million in 2016. It was up for $15 million in 2024 but did not sell.

Learn more about it and book your stay at hinterlandhouse.com.au.