After struggling to find that special someone in the real world, 31-year-olds Billy Belcher and Sierah Sweptsone have turned to the experts on Married At First Sight to help them find love.

While this is Billy’s first foray into the world of reality television, fans of The Bachelor might recognise Sierah from her time on Jimmy Nicholson’s season of the show in 2021.

In fact, after not receiving a rose, the brunette went viral for her hilarious farewell, giving Jimmy a parting hug that was ice-cold, and proclaiming that he wasn’t into “tall, horny bogans” like herself.

Almost four years later, Sierah was still struggling to find love, jumping at the chance to be a bride on MAFS.

“I’m here because I want to find the love of my life. I just hope he’s as nervous as I am,” the excited bride tells the camera as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

“I just want to know what it’s like to be in love,” she adds.

Describing her personality as like a Ferrero Rocher – hard on the outside, soft on the inside – the financial planner from Melbourne says after a tumultuous upbringing, she has struggled in the past with being open and vulnerable with romantic partners.

Using humour as a defence mechanism to push people away, she also says she wants to use the experiment to help break the cycle that has been wreaking havoc on her love life.

“I want to break this cycle and meet the love of my life. I want to be with someone that I can create a loving and nurturing family with because I didn’t have that growing up.”

As for Billy, he “loves, love.”

The Perth local says getting married is what he’s been waiting for his “whole life”, which is why he signed up for MAFS.

A certified mummy’s boy and family man, Billy is quick to win over his nervous bride when they meet at the altar with his hilarious banter and gentlemanly charm.

Connecting over a mutual desire to find a best friend in a partner, it’s clear sparks are flying between the pair.

“I want this experiment to work for us, and I’m going to give it my all,” an emotional Billy tells Sierah in his vows.

We can’t wait to watch their relationship unfold!

