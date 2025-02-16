MAFS’ Billy breaks silence on cheating scandal: “The trust is gone”

At first, it seemed as if fan-favourite groom Billy and his bride Sierah had everything going for them in their Married At First Sight marriage.

But, as WA-based plasterer Billy, 31, exclusively tells New Idea, he’s been “embarrassed and blindsided” by Sierah’s growing closeness to fellow groom Adrian.

“It was a real kick in the teeth when I found out that Sierah and Adrian had been playing footsies under the table at a dinner party – and that they’d been hanging out,” he says.

Billy adds that, while he initially felt that he and financial adviser Sierah, also 31, were a “good match”, he’s now beginning to realise that things aren’t quite right between them.

Cracks first showed during Intimacy Week… (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I’m not sure where we go from here,” he says.

“I just feel like she’s not really turning up for me,” he adds, sadly.

“I was giving my absolute all to the experiment at this point, but Sierah doesn’t seem fully committed anymore.”

While Sierah tells New Idea (see breakout) that she initially felt like she and Billy “were getting along well”, Billy explains that he didn’t want to rush into a physical relationship with Sierah too soon because “in previous relationships, I’ve moved too quickly. This time, with Sierah, I wanted to take on board the experts’ advice and do things a little differently.”

But sadly, that disconnect between them has opened the door for Sierah to develop a connection to fellow groom Adrian, 30, who’s married in the experiment to mum-of-one Awhina, 30.

… though their marriage started well! (Credit: Channel Nine)

So how is Billy feeling about Adrian at this point?

“He was a mate to me,” Billy explains.

“I was even cooking Adrian’s dinner and dropping it off at his door when we were all living in the apartments!”

But that all stopped. “The trust was gone,” Billy adds.

As for whether he and Sierah can get their marriage back on track, Billy admits he’s unsure.

At this point, he says: “I’m thinking, ‘Why am I here?’”

