MAFS’ Sierah speaks out: “The truth about Adrian and me”

After her explosive revelations at the most recent Married at First Sight commitment ceremony, where Sierah admitted that she had opened up to Adrian about difficult experiences in her past, while not disclosing those details to Billy, Sierah tells New Idea why that happened.

“At this stage in the experiment, I’d built a friendship with Adrian [as well as Ashleigh and Katie, and groom Tony], who became a strong support system to me.”

Sierah insists that while her focus “was still entirely on Billy,” she admits that she and Adrian had caught up socially and that “I saw him as a solid friend.”

Sierah adds, however, that she’d been left confused by a noticeable change in the way Billy interacted with her.

“We had been getting along really well, but his withdrawal from intimacy was confusing to me because I felt like I had consistently communicated my attraction to him,” she explains.

Sierah admits, though, that Billy is not her usual “type.”

“He is a bit of a larrikin and I’m usually attracted to someone who’s a bit older and who is quietly confident.”

Whether or not her TV marriage to Billy can be salvaged remains to be seen.

Fellow bride Carina had previously insisted in an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle that Adrian and Sierah hadn’t behaved inappropriately by playing ‘footsies’

“I never had any indication that there was more than a friendship between Adrian and Sierah and that little footsie thing, that was the first time I’ve seen it,” she told the publication.

“Was it really footsies? I don’t think it was. I went back and re-watched it, I had to rewind, and I was like, wait what? What is going on? That zoom-in was not close enough, I need to see some more evidence.”

She added that due to the “pressure cooker” environment that is MAFS, she was unsurprised that the duo had formed a close friendship during filming.

Adrian himself broke his silence over the incident in question in an interview with 9Entertainment.

“If touching feet is cheating then I definitely would have cheated on Awhina with Ryan, Jacqui, Jeff, and Rhi because they were sitting across from me – and Tony at one point.”

“If you’re sitting at a table and you stretch your legs you end up accidentally touching people’s feet. For me watching that back, I was so unaware that her feet even bumped my feet.”

He added: On my mum’s life I didn’t know she bumped my feet. There was nothing more to it.”

Despite this, the Daily Mail has claimed that not everything is as innocent as Sierah and Adrian have claimed, revealing that the duo had an “intimate dinner date” shortly after the footsie scandal behind their partner’s backs.