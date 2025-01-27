What we know about MAFS bride Lauren’s sister Tamara

If you watched the first episode of Married at First Sight, you must be wondering who Lauren’s sister Tamara is.

She instantly became the main character during Lauren’s wedding to Eliot, because of her comments to the bride, and even the staff.

Scroll to find out more about this infamous bridesmaid.

MAFS bride Lauren said there was always “argy-bargy” with her sister Tamara. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Tamara Hall?

Tamara Hall is the face behind Tamara Hall Properties (THP) in Queensland, and is the director and selling principal.

She has been in real estate for more than 17 years and according to the THP website, and has been awarded both locally and internationally.

Tamara made quite the impression at her sister’s wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

What did Tamara say on Married at First Sight?

As Lauren was getting ready for her wedding, she said she often fought with Tamara and that they had had plenty of ups and downs in their relationship over the years.

The first thing we hear from Tamara on MAFS is that she is not wearing underwear.

“…so you can’t get any box shots… Or you can,” she tells the film crew as she dramatically descends a staircase on her sister’s big day.

From hoping Lauren’s husband brings his “hot” friends, to calling her sister a “psycho” before she walks down the aisle, Tamara had plenty to say.

MAFS fans were in disbelief at Tamara’s behaviour. (Credit: Instagram)

Standouts included:

Telling Lauren “I’m definitely skinnier than you” before the wedding.

Peppering the best man Jordy with questions from across the table such as if he was vaccinated and when his last relationship was.

Yelling out to Lauren to “Get into him” as she danced with Eliot for the first time, and saying her sister was “so frigid”.

Threatening Lauren that she would walk out of the reception.

Complaining that her dietary requirements were not met as the “bride’s sister” when she was noted down for a pescatarian meal. She described the reception as “an abortion” to producers before she walked out.

“I’m the bride’s sister. Everyone got food except for me [and] my drink wasn’t filled up for like an hour,” she complained to a producer as she was leaving.

“You guys have been atrocious to me… You guys have been the worst, I’m very annoyed. You’ve ruined my ******* mood… I’ve got PTSD over weddings now.” For this, Tamara demanded “compensation.”

Tamara and Lauren butted heads on MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

What does Tamara think about MAFS?

Hours after the episode aired, she said viewers did not see the whole story and that she would share a “tell-all” about it.

“I know how it looks – I watched the same episode as everyone else and without context, I totally get it,” she began in an Instagram story to her personal account.

“But there’s over 18 hours of footage you didn’t see. I’ll be sharing a tell-all soon, so stay tuned!”

She then advised her followers to take what they saw with a grain of salt because the show was edited for ratings.

Claiming she “earned the villain badge for refusing to conform”, she said she would embrace “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

