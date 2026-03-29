MAFS’ ultimate test is BACK! Wild date task returns with shocking twist

Just went you thought Married At First Sight couldn’t get any more dramatic, Channel Nine has teased a major twist.

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At the end of the final Commitment Ceremony on Sunday, March 29, it was revealed that the controversial “alternative matches” task was returning.

Last year, MAFS viewers were sent into a frenzy when the brides and grooms were offered the chance to meet their other potential matches as a final test.

Now, the dramatic task is returning for the final week of the experiment, but this time, all of the couples will have to meet their other matches in a wild twist.

“We are removing the element of choice from the final test,” John Aiken revealed in a jaw-dropping teaser trailer.

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MAFS will be sent into a frenzy with the return of the “alternative partners” task. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The clip revealed that the men and women will be separated and sent to two different dinner parties, where their other matches will wait for them.

Name cards laid out on the table revealed that the grooms will be meeting mysterious matches Chenelle, Shannon, Laura and Crystal, among others.

Meanwhile, the brides will be paired up with matches, including James and Antoni, as they are all given the chance to see who else they might have married at the altar.

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“It is the ultimate test of trust and security,” John teased.

And that’s not the only twist in store, as the brides and grooms will then have the chance to separately watch what unfolded between their partner and their other match at the dinner.

Scott was shown watching the footage before raging, “That is disgusting,” and storming out, swearing.

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It looks set to stir things up for one final test before Final Vows. So, will it make or break the couples?

The twist could break some of the couples. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When are MAFS Final Vows?

With the final Commitment Ceremony having aired on March 29, Final Vows are expected to air in a matter of days.

The experiment is now heading into its final week, and while Channel Nine hasn’t publicly confirmed the date yet, it’s clear there isn’t long to wait.

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The Channel Nine show usually airs for around 10 weeks, and the Final Vows are expected to air around the weeks commencing April 6 or April 13.

Do you think all the couples will make it to Final Vows?