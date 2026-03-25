MAFS groom Danny leaves brides shocked with his controversial deal breaker

Throughout his journey on Married at First Sight, Danny Hewitt has come under fire for his comments and jokes.

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Now, he shocked the brides with his latest confession about his plans with Bec Zacharia after the experiment.

During the second-last dinner party on March 25, the couple spoke about spending time at Bec’s home in Adelaide as part of Homestays.

Even though they argued about Danny’s joke that her cousin “fancied” him, Bec insisted that everything had gone well during the trip.

However, Danny revealed that he felt “uncomfortable” in Bec’s home, and didn’t know how to navigate moving in with her “as a man”.

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Danny made an unexpected confession on how he saw his future with Bec after MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Even though Bec said they would make space and make it a home for them both, he was unconvinced.

“But from my point of view, I suppose everyone looks at it differently; it makes you feel like a bit of a b**** moving in with a woman,” he shared, which rattled the brides at the table and horrified the experts.

“We’re on 800 square metres, five minutes from the city… with a $97,000 mortgage on a $3 million house!” Bec said in disbelief, arguing that she shouldn’t be expected to move out.

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In a piece to camera, she said she worked hard, and Danny had never mentioned this before.

And it turns out a majority of the grooms actually agreed with him – much to the brides’ dismay.

“You like to be a provider,” Scott interjected. “I’ll be honest, I couldn’t go to hers, I’m going to buy the house, I’ll pay for everything, like, that’s just a manly thing though.”

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Gia chimed in and said she agreed with that “traditional” approach, saying that was what she was planning with Scott.

Danny and Bec have had their challenges during MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Despite protests from the other brides that relationships were about teamwork, Danny insisted he had discussed it and didn’t want to feel emasculated.

“I’m exactly the same, I can proudly say that if me and Rachel do something, I would feel more comfortable if Rachel moved into my place, feel like the provider,” Steven revealed, adding that he was raised with those values.

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Even David said he had “old school values”.

“If I moved to Adelaide, I’d be getting my own spot,” he said at the table, which took Alissa by surprise.

In a piece to camera, Filip also agreed, saying it was a “mental thing”.

“It just works like that,” he said about the double standard. “Females feel more secure when it is like that, it’s just how it is…”

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Bec insisted that she won’t move out of her home in Adelaide. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As the tense discussion unfolded around the table, Bec was left stunned and said it should have been discussed privately.

Once again, Danny insisted he had already flagged it, but she said she felt “blindsided” by his extreme revelations.

“I think I would have appreciated you having been that open and honest with me before a whole table of people,” she argued.

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Danny then clarified that he meant he would put money into renovating her home or pay off the rest of her mortgage; however, Bec still seemed wary.