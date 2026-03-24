“I have to accept that you are now gone”: John Aiken pays tribute to Mel Schilling

NEED TO KNOW Married at First Sight expert John Aiken has penned a heartfelt tribute to fellow expert and friend, Mel Schilling .

has penned a heartfelt tribute to fellow expert and friend, . She died weeks after she revealed her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Mel’s husband, Gareth Brisbane , confirmed the news on March 24 via Instagram and said she died peacefully, “surrounded by love”.

, confirmed the news on March 24 via Instagram and said she died peacefully, “surrounded by love”. In his tribute, John described her as a “role model” , “an inspiration, fighter and leader”.

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Married at First Sight expert John Aiken has shared a touching tribute to his long-time friend and “partner in crime”, Mel Schilling.

The sad news of Mel’s passing was announced on March 24 by her husband, Gareth Brisbane. She died aged 54.

Speaking with the Today Show, he said the show wouldn’t be the same without her.

“One of the things I loved about Mel is that she was such a fighter and you know, she never complained, you know, whether she was on set or off set, she just uh she was a breath of fresh air, a real shining light,” he said.

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“This has sort of come suddenly for us, but you know, I did get a chance to see Gareth and Mel, and you know, one last time this week, and it was a very emotional, very special time, but I’m glad that I got that opportunity.”

John shared a photo of himself and Mel on Instagram promoting their first season of MAFS together, and another photo of them filming the current season.

“Where it began and where it ended,” he wrote in his caption, and then said the news left him with a “heavy heart”.

“I am heartbroken, devastated and finding it hard to breathe,” he continued.

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John had known Mel for 10 years. (Credit: Instagram)

“She came into my life 10 years ago and together we rode this @mafs juggernaut, being there for one another through it all. Nothing could prepare us for what lay ahead, but she was always in the foxhole with me.

“It was a privilege and an honour to sit beside her on the MAFS couch and watch her shine. She was warm, supportive and honest, and she deeply cared about all our participants. I had a front-row seat to her remarkable skills, and she truly believed in the experiment. At her core, she loved love ❤️.”

John then reflected on the fun times they had away from the cameras.

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“Before going on set, we would sing, dance, FaceTime her daughter, and eat lollies,” he shared.

“Every time I came to set, she would squeal, jump out of her chair and run and embrace me, squeezing me tight.

“And through all of these years, she was an amazing mother and wife. She was loving, committed, loyal, fun, and so very, very kind. And she always had as her driving force [for] her family. She was a role model for all to see.”

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He explained that she “never complained” during her diagnosis, “kept her challenges to herself and continued to deliver time and time again”.

John said he was “heartbroken” about her loss. (Credit: Instagram)

“She was an inspiration, a fighter, a leader,” John said.

“It’s not fair that my partner in crime is gone. She was one of the good ones. I am unravelling just thinking about it. I wanted to sit on our couch together forever. She knew my rhythms and I knew hers. But it’s simply not to be.

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“Dearest Mel – I want to thank you for everything you have given me over the past decade. I am distraught. Sadly and devastatingly, I have to accept that you are now gone.

“The MAFS universe weeps, as does all your dearest family and friends. Particularly, all my love and prayers go to Gareth and Maddie – we have all been blessed to have known her.

“I love you, and I miss you, gorgeous. xx”