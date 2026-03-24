MAFS star Mel Schilling dies aged 54 after tragic cancer battle

Mel Schilling has died at the age of 54.

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The Married At First Sight expert passed away “peacefully” on March 24, just days after she revealed her cancer was terminal.

Her husband, Gareth Brisbane, confirmed the news of her death in a heartbreaking Instagram post, in which he detailed her emotional final moments.

He shared that Mel had whispered a message for him and their daughter, Maddie, 10, and said it will remain with him for the rest of his life.

“Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,” the post read.

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Mel Schilling has died at the age of 54.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

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“This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

Gareth went on to thank Mel’s MAFS family and fans for their support and “kindness” throughout her cancer battle as he signed off his heartwrenching tribute.

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“On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world,” he continued.

Mel is survived by her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and their daughter, Maddie. (Credit: Instagram)

“I also want to thank our wonderful MAFS family — John, Alessandra, Charlene, Roxy, and Sophie — for your kindness and compassion.

“To Lee, Louie, Susy, and Ian at Channel 4 / CPL, who went above and beyond for us, we will never forget it.

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“To Sarah at InterTalent, not just an agent, but a true confidante.

“And to the wonderful Elizabeth Day — Mel’s podcasting partner and dear friend — thank you for your friendship and empathy.

“Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful.

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“Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

Mel was initially diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023, before announcing she was in remission in January 2025.

However, she shared the heartbreaking news that her cancer had returned and spread to her brain on March 13, 2026.

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She heartbreakingly announced her cancer was terminal just days after she left her role as an expert on MAFS Australia to focus on her health and her family.

“In December 2023 I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan,” she explained.

“’Terry,’ as I called him, was successfully removed and I was initially given the all clear — that much many of you already know.

“Unfortunately, in late February 2024 during a routine scan, small nodules were discovered in my lungs. The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant.

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Gareth shared an array of photographs with Mel over the years as he paid tribute to his wife. (Credit: Instagram)

“Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026.

“Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.”

However, Mel began experiencing “blinding headaches and numbness” down her right side over Christmas 2025 and was informed that her cancer was terminal.

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“Hearing those words changes everything,” she continued.

“So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.

“Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.

Mel was best known for guiding the MAFS contestants on the couch. (Credit: Instagram)

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“At the outset of this journey, so many of you sent the most wonderful messages of support. They have meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

Mel concluded her post by paying tribute to Gareth and Maddie, adding, “these two beside me are my everything. With love and gratitude, Mel.”

