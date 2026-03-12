BREAKING: Mel Schilling shares terminal cancer update – “I’m dying.”

NEED TO KNOW Married At First Sight Australia expert Mel Schilling announces terminal cancer news.

announces news. The 54-year-old was initially diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023.

in December 2023. Over Christmas 2025, Mel was told her cancer had spread to the left side of her brain .

. Mel revealed she was leaving MAFS Australia in February, to focus on her health and family.

In late February, Mel Schilling announced that she would be leaving her role as an expert on Married At First Sight Australia to focus on her health, her family, who live in London, and her expert job on MAFS UK.

However, the 54-year-old has now revealed the real reason behind her decision to scale back on her MAFS Australia duties – she now has brain cancer and is dying.

What type of cancer does Mel Schilling have?

Mel was initially diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023. At the time her tumour was the “size of a lemon”, which she nicknamed ‘Terry’.

Since then, Mel has shared every step of her cancer journey with her supportive fans and followers. But none of them were prepared for the latest, most heart-breaking update that was to come.

In a new Instagram post on March 13, Mel revealed that the cancer has now spread to her brain. Her doctors have told her there is nothing more that they can do.

Mel is being supported by her husband Gareth, and their daughter Maddie, after revealing her terminal cancer news. (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing a beautiful photo of herself being held by her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and 10-year-old daughter Maddie, Mel used the post’s caption to explain how dire her situation is.

“In December 2023 I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan. “Terry,” as I called him, was successfully removed and I was initially given the all clear — that much many of you already know,” Mel began her post.

“Unfortunately, in late February 2024 during a routine scan, small nodules were discovered in my lungs. The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant.

“Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026.

“Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.”

Mel always stayed positive after her initial colon cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

“My light is fading quickly”

However, over Christmas 2025, Mel began experiencing what she described as “blinding headaches and numbness” down her right side.

“After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do,” Mel bravely penned. “Hearing those words changes everything.

“So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.

“Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.



“At the outset of this journey, so many of you sent the most wonderful messages of support. They have meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.



“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.

Mel finished her post by paying tribute to Gareth and Maddie, saying “these two beside me are my everything. With love and gratitude, Mel.”