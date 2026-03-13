“She Changed Lives”: MAFS Stars React to Mel Shilling’s Terminal Cancer News

Mel Schilling has received a huge outpouring of love and support from her Married at First Sight family and fellow Australian stars, after sharing the devastating news that her cancer has spread to her brain.

The much-loved star, 54, revealed via a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday that she doesn’t know how long she has left, after doctors told her there is nothing further they can do.

Her fellow MAFS experts were among the first to respond.

Mel (centre) with fellow MAFS experts Alessandra and John. (Credit: Channel Nine)

John Aiken commented on her post: “Dearest Mel. This news is simply devastating. All of me is standing with you. Whenever you need me – please know I’m there. All of my thoughts and prayers are with you and your amazing family. I’m hugging you now, and I’m not letting go.”

Alessandra Rampolla added: “My Mel, beautiful chica. My heart breaks reading this, but I am endlessly grateful for every moment we’ve shared. You are SO deeply loved, my friend!! Holding you and your beautiful family close to my heart. Always.”

Mel, Alessandra, and John. (Credit: Getty)

Past MAFS contestants also flooded the comments with love, with Jules Robinson writing: “You literally just put your heels on and got on with it with so much positivity and determination. I look forward to seeing you soon. Love you xxx”

MAFS bride Rhi added: “You are one of the strongest and most beautiful souls, and I’m sending you so much love.”

Season one bride Zoe Hendrix wrote: “I’m so sorry you are going through this. Thinking of you and sending lots of love your way.”

While season 11 star Lucinda Light paid tribute to Mel’s “kindness, wisdom, and extraordinary heart”, saying her impact stretched “across oceans.”

Mel always stayed positive after her initial colon cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

Fellow Australian stars also rushed to show their support, with Dannii Minogue writing: “You are small but mighty, with such a huge heart. Looking forward to holding your tiny hand, laughing so loud and dancing it off. Always here to bring you some Aussie sunshine”

The Block‘s Shaynna Blaze added: “Your light shines so bright and you are hell of a fighter. Sending you huge love and warrior energy. Huge love Mel xxxx”

The tributes came after Mel shared a heartbreaking Instagram post on March 13, revealing the cancer had spread to her brain and that her oncology team had told her there was nothing more they could do.

Mel is being supported by her husband, Gareth, and their daughter Maddie. (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing a beautiful photo held by husband Gareth Brisbane and 10-year-old daughter Maddie, Mel wrote: “My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.”

“I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

She signed off with a heartfelt tribute to her family — “these two beside me are my everything” — and urged her followers to always get checked if something doesn’t feel right.

Our thoughts are with Mel, Gareth, and Maddie.

