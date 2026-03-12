MAFS’ Rachel speaks out: “I was a pawn” in Gia and Juliette’s plan to isolate Bec

The retreat drama between Bec and Rachel isn’t dying down, and certain brides just won’t let it rest.

But last night’s After The Dinner Party finally gave us answers with unseen footage revealing who really started it all.

Steve, Rachel, and Bec. (Credit: Stan)

Rachel, Steve, and Bec hit the couch for a grilling by hosts Laura, Britt, and Jules, where Rachel admitted she felt like a “pawn” at the retreat as she was used by others to isolate Bec and push a “girls’ group” narrative.

She went even further, suggesting there was a “top dog” energy among the women and that Gia had been attaching herself to specific people just to climb to the top.

Watching it all back has clearly hit hard for Rachel, who became emotional on the couch.

“I was so excited to go to the retreat and spent the entire time justifying my feelings as misunderstood, and felt like this huge problem, and running the experience — watching it back has been really hard,” Rachel told the hosts.

Unseen footage from the retreat reveals how much Rachel was used. (Credit: Stan)

When Jules asked whether she felt used by Gia and Juliette, Rachel didn’t hold back.

“A little bit, yeah – they have gone if we can get Rach onside, it can be more of a girls group thing, and we can isolate Bec. I felt a bit silly, a grown woman.”

“I’m just going to say it – I feel like within the women there is this energy of ‘I’m going to be the top dog, and I believe Gia wanted to come out and be Queen B, so she was essentially attaching herself to the people she believed could get her there.”

Are Steven, Rachel, and Bec still friends after the truth comes to light? (Credit: Stan)

When it comes to Gia and Bec’s dynamic, Jules put it bluntly to Bec: “You are both threatened by each other, you know, till the death.”

And when Britt noted that Bec and Gia appeared to be bantering by the pool, Bec was quick to shut it down.

“This is how Gia likes to get the information, to use it against me later.”

Gia has been accused of creating a ‘top dog’ energy amongst the brides. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But here’s the major development – it seems the whole speech drama could have been avoided entirely if Steven had owned up to his role from the start.

In unseen footage, Bec approaches Rachel’s husband and says: “I’m so glad you stuck a finger in, babes.”

To which Steven replies: “How do you know it was one?”

What?! The joke that started the whole ‘fingerbang’ crisis. And it came from Steven.

Rachel agreed, telling him: “You essentially gave a green light to it.”

While Britt delivered the knockout blow: “This is where you let Bec take a fall for it.”