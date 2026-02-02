Are Married At First Sight’s Rachel and Steven the strongest couple of 2026?

Married At First Sight stars Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have become one of the first couples of 2026 to say “I do” at the altar.

The couple made their reality TV debut on Monday, February 2, when they committed to marrying one another at first sight.

Speaking to the camera, they both revealed they have been single for more than 10 years and struggle with modern dating, aligning in their hopes of finding love on the show.

“I find modern dating very difficult on the apps,” Steven, 34, candidly shared.

Rachel and Steven have tied the knot on MAFS 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I feel defeated, I don’t want to pretend to be someone else to get my foot in the door, that’s why I’m here, I want to find a partner and love.”

Rachel, 35, also spoke about how she has been left feeling insecure and lacking in confidence after dealing with “situationships” for many years.

“I’ve never been told, by a partner, that I’m beautiful. I’ve never received compliments like that,” she heartbreakingly revealed.

Both looking for deep and lasting love, it appeared to be a match made in heaven for the pair.

However, things hit a rocky patch on their wedding day when Rachel was left upset over Steven not paying her a compliment at the altar.

“That has stung a little bit because there’s not that compliment back to your bride,” she confessed.

But she decided to confront the issue head-on at their reception, leading to a heartwarming conversation between the newlyweds.

Sparks flew between the pair on their wedding day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I’m really sorry you felt that way,” Steven said.

“You do look gorgeous today, you look fantastic, and I’m really sorry I didn’t say it when it mattered.”

“I know what it’s like being looked at and feeling like ‘am I not good enough?’,” he added.

Appreciative of his honesty, Rachel said, “What I really like right now, in this moment, is that you’re owning it and you’ve apologised.”

Rachel then sounded hopeful about their union as they bonded over their similar humour and “goofiness” at their nuptials.

“I feel like we’re both as goofy as each other, so it’s really nice,” Rachel added.

Could Rachel and Steven be shaping up as the experiment’s strongest couple of 2026 already?

Keep watching to find out!

