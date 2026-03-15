EXCLUSIVE: Rachel’s heartbreak as Steven backs out and gets “cold feet”



They quickly became the couple that viewers believed might actually make it.

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But sadly for Married At First Sight fan favourites Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk, the fairytale ending Australia was hoping for may not be happening after all.

Sources close to the couple claim their relationship has quietly unravelled after Steven reportedly backed out of plans to move to Melbourne to be with Rachel.

Rachel and Steven have had their ups and downs during the experiment. (Credit: Matrix)

And insiders say the decision has left Rachel heartbroken, while fellow cast members have said that she dodged a bullet.



“Steven had been talking about relocating so they could give the relationship a real shot,” a source reveals.

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“But when it came time to actually make the move, he got cold feet,” ending communication and closing the door on Rachel’s happily ever after.

During the experiment, the pair appeared to form one of the most genuine connections of the season, with fans quickly rallying behind them as one of the few couples who might survive beyond the show.

Fans have fallen in love with Rachel and Steven on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Rachel and Steven from MAFS still together?

But insiders say once filming wrapped and real life set in, the pressure of making a long-distance relationship work proved too much.

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“Moving interstate is a big step,” the source explains. “And Steven ultimately decided he wasn’t ready to leave Sydney.”

For Rachel, who had been hoping the relationship would continue outside the experiment, the news has been incredibly difficult.



“It’s been heartbreaking for her,” says the insider. “She really thought they were building something real.”



Adding to the pain, friends say Rachel has struggled with seeing Steven out on the Sydney social scene in the months since filming wrapped.



“Seeing him out and about while she’s still processing everything has been tough,” the source added. “She genuinely cared about him.”

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Sources say that Steven backed out of moving interstate to be with his MAFS bride. (Credit: Matrix )

The revelation comes as Married at First Sight Australia prepares to air one of its most explosive finales yet.



With multiple relationships set to implode dramatically, insiders say viewers are in for a shocking final chapter.



“People think they know how things end,” the source teases. “But the final weeks of this season are going to blow everything wide open.”



And for Rachel and Steven, it seems the love story fans were hoping for may ultimately end in heartbreak.