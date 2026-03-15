EXCLUSIVE: Has MAFS’ groom Danny dumped Bec?

NEED TO KNOW Bec and Danny are one of the most volatile couples in the MAFS experiment.

are one of the most volatile couples in the experiment. Sources say their TV marriage is now hanging by a thread.

is now hanging by a thread. Danny i s becoming frustrated by Bec’s frequent outbursts.

s becoming frustrated by frequent outbursts. Cast questioning why Danny continues to write ‘stay’ at the Commitment Ceremony.

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Despite a shock declaration of love, New Idea hears that Married At First Sight couple Bec and Danny have hit a significant rough patch. So, has MAFS Danny dumped Bec?

And according to our on-set spy, no one was even remotely surprised by the drama that continues to engulf the couple.

“Bec has always been way more into Danny than he is into her,” our source dishes.

“She fell for him hard and fast, but he has never truly seemed to reciprocate those feelings.”

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Bec and Danny’s marriage on MAFS has already been through many ups and downs. (Credit: Matrix)

Fiery bride Bec took Danny by surprise when she told him she loved him during the most recent Commitment Ceremony.

“Jaws were on the floor when she said that,” our source says.

“And Danny looked gobsmacked too.”

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While account manager Bec, 35, and real estate agent Danny, 34, both wrote ‘stay’, “there is a lot of trouble ahead for this pair,” our source says.

“Bec’s desperate to make it work, but the chances don’t look good.”

Bec has dropped a bombshell at a Commitment Ceremony! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Tensions initially boil over at this week’s Dinner Party, which also leads to a shock walkout.

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“Producers were left scrambling at the time, because with no Bec nor Danny in the room, the drama all but evaporates,” says our source.

But that particular blow-up drove a huge wedge between the pair.

“Behind the scenes, Danny has been saying he’s done with Bec because he can’t handle the chaos anymore,” our source adds.

“You’ll notice that whenever she blows up, he sits back and usually looks as if he wants the ground to open up and swallow him whole.”

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Bec has been front and centre of all the drama on MAFS this year! (Credit: Matrix)

But that attitude has left some other participants wondering why Danny has continued to write ‘stay’ at the Commitment Ceremonies.

“To be blunt, being married to a firecracker like Bec means getting a lot of airtime on MAFS,” our source says.

“Some of the cast wonder if he’s only sticking with her for 15 minutes of fame.”

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While New Idea does not suggest that this is the case, the couple’s increasingly mismatched and volatile marriage “doesn’t always make sense”, our source adds.

Danny has opted to stay in the experiment, but for how long? (Credit: Matrix)

With tensions also very evident between Bec and Danny during post-filming publicity commitments at the end of last year, our source stresses that “it will be a miracle if this marriage goes the distance and it will be Danny who pulls the pin.”

While the pair may still be ‘married’ on TV, the relationship is currently “hanging by a thread”, continues our source.

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