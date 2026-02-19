What really happened between Danny and Gia on MAFS? What they’ve said about THAT remark

Danny Hewitt has been hit by allegations that he said Gia Fleur was his type, despite being married to Bec Zaharia.

Advertisement

The drama kicked off at the latest dinner party when Brook Crompton claimed that Danny had given Gia the compliment off-camera on a night out.

Bec, who has previously theorised that Danny is interested in Gia, was left distraught over the reveal, despite her husband’s denial that he said it.

So, what exactly happened at the Dinner Party and what have Gia and Danny said about it?

Scroll on to find out.

Advertisement

Gia Fleur accused Danny Hewitt of saying she was his “type”. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened between Danny and Gia at the MAFS Dinner Party?

Brook claimed that Danny had told Gia he was “100% his type” while the cast were all out together the Saturday night before, when they weren’t being filmed.

When pressed on the issue, Gia alleged that Danny had said, “I’m happy but in the outside world, someone like yourself would be more my type.”

Bec immediately walked over to confront Danny about it, but he insisted he had never said such a thing.

Advertisement

“I’m devastated,” Bec told Danny. “I’m just so upset.”

“Who heard it?” Danny questioned, with Brook insisting she had heard the comment.

The revelation rocked Bec and Danny’s relationship. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Gia insisted that she had no reason to make up such a thing, before Danny yelled, “Everyone was there, who heard it?”

Advertisement

The table remained in complete silence, with Danny angrily telling Gia not to “lie” about him.

Bec then slammed her fist on the table and yelled, “No, you’re not coming for my husband, don’t you f**king dare,” before storming off in tears.

Danny continued to insist that there was “no truth” in the claim, while Bec said she was “perplexed” by the issue.

“Is he reacting this way because he’s done something wrong and he’s bamboozling me?” Bec said to camera, after Danny said he “took offence” to Bec believing Gia.

Advertisement

“I don’t have time for people in my life who don’t believe me,” Danny told the other brides after Bec left the dinner party in tears.

Danny has remained firm in his denial of the comment. (Credit: Stan MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

What has Danny said about the Dinner Party?

Appearing on Stan’s spin-off show, MAFS: After The Dinner Party, Danny doubled down on his insistence that he didn’t make the comment.

However, he admitted he “cringed” when he watched the Dinner Party episode back because he “didn’t deny it properly” and got frustrated at Bec over the drama.

Advertisement

“I dealt with it horrendously,” he said, conceding that he shouldn’t have got angry with Bec for believing Gia in that moment.

He also boldly offered to take a lie detector test to prove he is telling the truth.

“I’ll do a deal with you now, get a lie detector in here, get me in here, get Gia in here,” he said.

Advertisement

“Not only that, I’ll stick $100,000 of my money on it, and the winner? Give the money to charity.”

Danny insisted he never said anything on the night out that could have been “misconstrued” as he remained firm in his denial.

Danny also addressed Gia insisting he has shown interest in her on the show, arguing that she was the one who put him second in the photo ranking task.

“She talks about me more than she talks about [her own partner] Scott, she’s obsessed,” he fumed.

Advertisement

Danny has even offered to take a lie detector test. (Credit: Stan MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

What has Gia said about the Dinner Party?

Gia has insisted that the exchange with Danny did happen, saying that Brook heard the entire conversation.

She said she didn’t want to bring it up at the Dinner Party because she was on good terms with Bec, but Brook then made the alleged comment public.

“If they’re going good, I thought this is genuinely stupid to bring up,” she told our sister publication TV Week.

Advertisement

“And he could have just been drunk – not that that’s an excuse – but the night of the Dinner Party Danny was stirring me and Brook, so Brook said, ‘I’m going to say it.’ I said not to, but she did and that’s when it absolutely kicked off.”

However, discussing her fallout with the other brides, Gia admitted she did have regrets about her behaviour.

“I think all of us girls were pretty catty throughout the experiment and looking back now, there’s a lot of things I wish I didn’t do. I’m not proud of that behaviour,” she told Nine.